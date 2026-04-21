MinDA eyes Mindanao as EU gateway

The Philippines is positioning Mindanao and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) as Europe’s gateway to Asean, with the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) leading exploratory talks with European Union Ambassador Massimo Santoro.

MinDA Chairperson Leo Tereso Magno underscored the Philippines’ leadership role as the current chair of Bimp-Eaga as an advantage for Mindanao in advancing growth in the region and opening opportunities in infrastructure, energy, agri-industry, and connectivity.

“Our focus is on identifying high-impact and cross-border initiatives that can strengthen regional integration and improve economic opportunities for communities across the subregion,” Magno said.

The meeting, held ahead of the Special Bimp-Eaga Leaders’ Summit in Cebu on May 7, explored the possibility of the EU becoming a formal development partner of the Brunei Darussalam–Indonesia–Malaysia–Philippines East Asean Growth Area (Bimp-Eaga). The bloc is set to adopt its Vision 2035 framework, which prioritizes clean energy, digital trade, sustainable food systems, and the blue economy.

Ambassador Santoro welcomed the discussions, noting that the EU’s Indo-Pacific strategy seeks flagship subregional initiatives. He emphasized that ongoing EU programs in Mindanao—from peace and development efforts to agri-food value chains and renewable energy—could be amplified through a structured BIMP–EU cooperation platform.

BARMM’s investor-ready projects were highlighted as potential Summit deliverables, in line with the directive of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to present bankable initiatives that strengthen investment readiness and absorptive capacity.

The engagement also aligns with the broader development priorities of the Marcos administration, which has emphasized expanding international partnerships to support regional growth and investment opportunities in Mindanao.

President Marcos has been pushing for improved infrastructure, stronger connectivity, and increased investments in agriculture and energy to help position Mindanao as a key driver of economic growth and a gateway to regional markets in Southeast Asia.

“The Special Bimp-Eaga Leaders’ Summit provides an important opportunity to showcase bankable projects and mobilize support from development partners such as the European Union to help bring these initiatives to fruition,” Magno added.

Among the pilot areas identified were cross-border clean energy interconnections, sustainable agri-food value chains, and digital trade facilitation. MinDA said these projects could serve as early cooperation models under a prospective BIMP–EU framework.

The Philippines will host the Special Bimp-Eaga Leaders’ Summit in Cebu, where leaders are expected to formally adopt the Vision 2035 framework. MinDA said the summit will serve as a results-oriented platform to advance concrete regional cooperation initiatives, with BARMM projects positioned at the center of discussions.

Ambassador Santoro has been invited to attend the summit, signaling the EU’s growing interest in Southeast Asia’s frontier subregion. If formalized, the partnership would mark the EU’s first structured engagement with Bimp-Eaga, complementing its broader Asean ties as the two regions prepare to celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations in 2027. PR