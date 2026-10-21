MinDA eyes private funds for Mindanao railway

The Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) is exploring private-sector investment to advance the Mindanao Railway Project, including possible participation by China Civil Engineering Construction Corp. (CCECC).

MinDA chairperson and Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno discussed the railway project and other potential investments with CCECC representatives on Oct. 9 at The Westin Manila in Ortigas.

“The Mindanao Railway Project remains a key infrastructure priority for us because of its potential to transform connectivity across the island. It can make the movement of people and goods faster and more efficient, strengthen links between economic centers, and open up more opportunities for our communities,” Magno said.

The Department of Transportation has divided the railway project into 11 segments. Some remain open to unsolicited proposals from private investors, while feasibility studies for Segments 1 and 3 are nearing completion.

Magno encouraged CCECC to identify a segment it wants to pursue and consider submitting an unsolicited proposal. He also offered MinDA’s help in coordinating with relevant government agencies, including its railway team in Davao, to move the discussions forward.

“By engaging capable private-sector partners like CCECC, we hope to explore viable ways to move this long-awaited project forward,” Magno said.

The meeting also explored CCECC’s potential investments in Mindanao’s mining, mineral processing and energy sectors.

CCECC expressed interest in mineral resources such as nickel, copper and gold. It is considering investments covering both construction and operations, as well as the possible establishment of a mineral-processing facility in the Philippines.

Such a facility could help the country capture more value from its mineral resources by processing locally sourced minerals before they enter the market, rather than exporting them primarily as raw materials.

CCECC is also considering solar and other energy-related projects.

“We welcome CCECC’s interest in exploring opportunities beyond railway infrastructure. These areas offer opportunities to attract investments, create economic value, and support Mindanao’s long-term growth,” Magno said.

MinDA assistant secretary and deputy executive director Romeo M. Montenegro joined Magno at the meeting. CCECC was represented by Philippine Branch General Manager Li Linjiang and marketing head Zhang Enhong.

The discussions support the Marcos administration’s push to expand infrastructure and improve connectivity through greater private-sector participation. The railway project is expected to help move people and goods more efficiently across Mindanao and strengthen links among its economic centers.

CCECC’s interest in mining and mineral processing also aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s push to develop the country’s critical minerals industry.

Through Executive Order 122, signed Aug. 18, 2026, Marcos directed the government to promote local mineral processing, attract investments, and develop downstream industries to generate greater economic value from the country’s mineral resources.

MinDA said it would continue engaging prospective investors and coordinating with government agencies to pursue projects that support Mindanao’s development priorities and inclusive economic growth. MINDA PR