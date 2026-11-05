MinDA, foreign chambers seal investment partnership

THE Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) and foreign chambers of commerce have formalized a strategic partnership to connect international investors with Mindanao’s priority projects, enterprises, and investment opportunities.

The two parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to strengthen investment promotion, expand business networks, and attract investments that can generate industries and jobs across the region.

MinDA chairperson Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno said the agreement translates discussions at the Mindanao Development Forum (MDF) 2026 into sustained cooperation among government, the private sector, and international business communities.

“The development forum is not just about shared ideas; it is about partnerships that we build and the actions that we commit to take together,” Magno said.

The MOU establishes a framework for investment promotion, investor referrals, business matching, trade linkages, and business-to-business and business-to-government engagements between Mindanao stakeholders and international business networks.

MinDA executive director Undersecretary Janet M. Lopoz stressed the need to turn the commitments into actual projects by connecting investors with local enterprises, communities, and development opportunities.

“Let us make sure that what we have agreed on, signed, and committed to here will really turn into actual projects on the ground,” Lopoz said.

To sustain the partnership beyond MDF 2026, the agreement provides for a MinDA-Mindanao Foreign Chambers Coordination Mechanism. The mechanism will track investment leads, identify priority activities, facilitate stakeholder introductions, and sustain collaboration.

Under the agreement, foreign chambers will promote Mindanao’s investment opportunities through their international business networks, connect the region with prospective investors, and share market insights to strengthen its competitiveness.

MinDA, meanwhile, will facilitate investor referrals, provide relevant investment information, coordinate with project proponents and government partners, and follow through on business leads generated through the partnership.

Both parties will also collaborate on investment forums, business missions, project presentations, investor briefings, and an Investment and Partnership Marketplace.

The initiative will cover priority sectors, including agribusiness, infrastructure, renewable energy, manufacturing, tourism, logistics, and economic zones.

The partnership is also expected to benefit Mindanao enterprises, farmers’ organizations, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and project proponents by expanding their access to international markets, prospective investors, technical expertise, and business networks.

These opportunities are expected to support enterprise growth and create more jobs across Mindanao.

Also present during the MOU signing were European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) Southern Mindanao chairman Antonio Peralta; American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines in Mindanao (AmCham Mindanao) president Peter Cowles; Canadian Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines third vice president Jocelyn Romero; and Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Mindanao representative Tesui Kitae. MINDA