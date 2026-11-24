THE Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) and France are exploring investment opportunities in Mindanao across transport, energy, agriculture, mining, and water infrastructure, as both sides seek to strengthen economic cooperation and attract more French businesses to the region.

The discussions also covered the possible expansion of the French-funded Farm-to-Market Bridges Development Program, which could bring the number of bridges to be built nationwide to as many as 650 over the next three years.

MinDA Chairperson Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno welcomed French Ambassador to the Philippines Donatienne Hissard and a business delegation, highlighting Mindanao's investment potential and the agency's role in connecting foreign investors with priority regional projects.

“We at MinDA are ready to assist investors by connecting them with the relevant agencies and helping develop their proposed projects, as we remain committed to attracting more investments to Mindanao,” Magno said.

The meeting aimed to identify viable investment opportunities and facilitate direct discussions between French companies, Philippine government agencies, and project proponents. MinDA offered to help investors navigate government requirements and advance potential projects.

Hissard, who assumed her post in September 2026, brought representatives of French companies to explore business opportunities in Mindanao, particularly in agriculture, where French expertise in sustainable farming, biological pest management, and research could help improve farm productivity and support food processing and other value-adding industries.

“France is very much a champion of nature-based solutions in agriculture, and there is a lot of expertise in biological methods of pest control and in transforming agricultural products,” Hissard said.

She pointed to opportunities for French companies to work with Mindanao's agricultural producers and enterprises in developing more sustainable farming practices and higher-value products.

The discussions also covered the Mindanao Railway, transport and port connectivity, power and renewable energy, critical minerals, information technology and business process management (IT-BPM), industrial development and water infrastructure.

French investors also expressed interest in the Davao Bus Modernization Project and the Davao Bypass Road.

MinDA Deputy Executive Director Assistant Secretary Romeo Montenegro presented Mindanao's power situation and investment requirements, stressing the need for reliable electricity to sustain economic growth, support industrial expansion, and strengthen agricultural processing.

“Every one percent growth in Mindanao's GRDP drives a corresponding increase in electricity demand. With expanding real estate, economic zones, manufacturing, and industrial activities, we aim to achieve a 50:50 energy mix by 2030 through investments in geothermal, hydropower, biomass, and solar,” Montenegro said.

On agriculture, Montenegro underscored the importance of connecting production areas to reliable electricity, transportation, processing facilities, and export markets. He said Mindanao must move beyond exporting raw commodities and develop higher-value products to maximize the region's agricultural potential.

Hissard, meanwhile, cited France's expertise in tropical agriculture research, product transformation and geographical indications as potential areas for collaboration.

The two sides also explored French development financing and technical cooperation for feasibility studies, renewable energy and hydrogen, agricultural modernization, water security and the responsible processing of critical minerals.

MinDA invited the French Embassy to organize a business mission to Mindanao to further explore these opportunities and connect prospective investors with local project proponents.

A major infrastructure proposal involved expanding the French-funded Farm-to-Market Bridges Development Program beyond its initial target of 300 bridges. The French delegation discussed a possible nationwide rollout of 600 to 650 bridges over the next three years.

The expanded program could improve access to farms, reduce transportation constraints, and strengthen connectivity in agricultural communities, particularly in Mindanao.

MinDA also offered to facilitate the French delegation's engagement with the Department of Public Works and Highways and other concerned agencies to advance priority transport projects, particularly the Davao Bypass Road and other connectivity initiatives.

Among those who attended the meeting were EGIS Commercial Manager Valentin Bouzigues and Strategy and Operations Analyst Quentin Dulaurent, as well as representatives of CMA CGM, a global shipping and logistics company, and MATIÈRE SAS, a French bridge engineering and manufacturing company involved in the farm-to-market bridge program.

MinDA said the country's investment policies and incentives provide additional support for its efforts to attract foreign capital and develop investment-ready projects across Mindanao.

These include the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Code of the Philippines, signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., which establishes a unified framework for public-private partnerships and complements MinDA's PPP Facilitation Initiative and One-Stop-Shop Facilitation Center.

The Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises to Maximize Opportunities for Reinvigorating the Economy (Create More) Act also strengthens the country's investment incentives framework, supporting MinDA's investment promotion efforts and the Mindanao Investment Portal in presenting regional opportunities to prospective investors.

Executive Order No. 122, series of 2026, meanwhile, establishes a policy framework for developing the country's critical minerals industry. The policy supports MinDA's efforts to attract responsible investments in Mindanao's mineral resources and promote local processing and value-adding industries. MINDA PR