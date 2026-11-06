MinDA, Landbank boost farm financing in Mindanao

THE Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) and Landbank of the Philippines have partnered to expand financing access, strengthen market linkages, and develop agricultural value chains across Mindanao.

The two institutions signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) on the second day of the Mindanao Development Forum (MDF) 2026, formalizing their commitment to support agricultural enterprises, farmer cooperatives and agribusinesses through financing, technical assistance and market development.

MinDA Chairperson and Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno said Mindanao must better connect agricultural production with financing, modern technology, processing facilities and reliable markets to increase farmer incomes and strengthen rural enterprises.

“Our farmers need dependable markets, accessible financing, modern technologies, adequate post-harvest facilities, and stronger links with processors, exporters, and institutional buyers,” Magno said.

He said MinDA's Transformational Enterprise Support for the Agribusiness Value-Chains of Mindanao (TEAM) Project brings together government agencies, financial institutions, and industry partners to align investments and support services with the needs of priority agricultural value chains.

“Through our TEAM Project, we work with government agencies, financial institutions, and industry partners to align development interventions, financing, and infrastructure support with the needs and opportunities of priority agricultural value chains,” Magno added.

Landbank National Development Lending Sector Executive Vice President Charlotte I. Conde reaffirmed the bank's commitment to Mindanao's economic growth through accessible development financing and strategic investments.

She also assured MinDA that the bank would prioritize loan applications endorsed by the agency.

“Our commitment here, with the MOA signing, is that we will provide a green lane to all applicants. I have instructed the head of our Mindanao operations to give priority to applications endorsed by MinDA,” Conde said.

“As we know, Landbank is also fully compliant with turnaround time requirements, so we will strictly observe our commitments in processing applications,” she added.

Under the agreement, Landbank will facilitate access to its existing AGRISENSO Plus and Lending Investors for Farmers and Fishers Transformation (LIFTING) MSMEs programs, as well as other suitable financing facilities.

The partnership will also explore financing arrangements such as contract growing and accounts receivable financing to strengthen commercial agreements between anchor firms and farmer groups.

Beyond financing, the two institutions will support financial literacy, entrepreneurship, digitalization, and business management training. They will also coordinate mentorship programs, monitoring, data sharing, and participation in trade fairs and other market development activities to improve agricultural enterprises' competitiveness and investment readiness.

MinDA will identify and pre-screen prospective borrowers, connect them with technical and enterprise development services, and coordinate with Landbank in monitoring financing outcomes. Both institutions will also explore additional initiatives to advance agribusiness development.

The agreement builds on discussions during the Mindanao Agriculture Value Chain Stakeholders and Investors Forum held Oct. 26, 2026, in Davao City, where financial institutions, farmers' organizations, and industry partners explored ways to address financing and market gaps in the agricultural sector.

It also supports the implementation of the Sagip Saka Act, which President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. strengthened through Executive Order No. 101, series of 2025, to promote farmers' enterprises.

MinDA advances this agenda through its TEAM Project and Mindanao Investment Promotion and Facilitation Program, which connect agricultural producers with financing, investors, and potential markets.

Landbank first vice president Eden Japitana and MinDA executive director and Undersecretary Janet M. Lopoz witnessed the signing.

Through the partnership, farmers, cooperatives, and agricultural micro, small, and medium enterprises can gain better access to financing, improve business operations, establish stronger supply arrangements, and reach more reliable buyers.

The initiative aims to create more livelihood opportunities, strengthen Mindanao's agribusiness sector and increase the region's contribution to national food security. MINDA