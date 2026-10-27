MinDA links farmers to agro-industry investors

THE Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) is strengthening agricultural value chains by connecting farmers’ cooperatives with investors, processors, exporters, and major buyers to expand value-added production and boost Mindanao’s competitiveness in international markets.

MinDA chairperson Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno said farmers need access to financing, modern technologies, processing facilities, and reliable markets to participate more actively in the agribusiness sector.

“Strengthening our agricultural value chains means ensuring that our farmers do not remain mere producers of raw materials, but become active participants in industries that create greater value, generate jobs, and compete in international markets,” Magno said.

MinDA held the forum at Seda Hotel on Oct. 26, 2026, bringing together government agencies, industry leaders, farmers’ groups and private-sector representatives to discuss challenges and opportunities in Mindanao’s agricultural industries.

Discussions covered production systems, processing requirements, buyer expectations and market conditions for specific commodities.

Coconut, cacao, coffee and cattle emerged as priority agricultural value chains for investment and market expansion in 2026, given their potential to create rural enterprises, increase exports and stimulate economic activity.

MinDA Deputy Executive Director Assistant Secretary Romeo Montenegro said Mindanao must address infrastructure and production challenges to compete in regional and international markets.

He cited reliable water and energy supplies, transport infrastructure, appropriate technologies, and consistent product quality as essential to improving agricultural competitiveness.

“Mindanao must compete not only with itself but with our regional neighbors, and that requires us to consolidate production, meet international standards, and move beyond raw commodity exports toward higher-value products,” Montenegro said.

The program featured presentations and workshops on coconut, cacao, coffee, banana, cattle, durian, and mango. Participants assessed commodity-specific challenges and identified potential initiatives for consideration at the Mindanao Development Forum (MDF) 2026.

United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Philippines Country Representative Teddy Monroy underscored the need to coordinate agricultural value chains, upgrade technologies, meet international standards, and facilitate investments to build competitive and resilient agro-industries.

“Mindanao is not only the Philippines’ food basket; it is becoming the country’s most important platform for high-value agricultural exports,” Monroy said.

Dole Asia Regional Director Roy Ortiz discussed commercial opportunities across key agricultural commodities. He emphasized the need to align farm production with buyer specifications, seasonal demand, and appropriate market channels.

Participants also highlighted the need to consolidate farm output, improve postharvest handling, and expand processing capacity to help producers meet commercial requirements and ensure a consistent supply of quality agricultural products.

Among those who attended were Seedcore Agri-Industrial Corp. president Roberto Crisostomo; CSU Trade Ventures Inc. marketing director Dante Muyco Jr.; See’s International Food Manufacturing Corp. president Ruben See; Tulunan Aromatic Coconut Farmers Agriculture Cooperative chairperson Ma. Lourdes Limbungan; Nestlé Philippines Inc. Public Affairs executive Donnel Jun Tiedra; Greentropics Coffee Enterprise CEO Fred Fredeluces; and Davao Region Coffee Council president Felicitas Pantoja.

Also present were Southern Prime Livestock Philippines Inc. president Cyra Mae Quilaneta and operations manager Khen Lexter Torres; Reaple Inc. Co-CEO Takahiro Sasaki; CAMP Asia Inc. country director Buyoung Cho and senior manager Youjung Lee; D’ Farmers Market president Candelario Miculob; DAMAFACO Chairman Benedicto Santiago Alves; Department of Agriculture-Philippine Rural Development Project Mindanao I-REAP head Cherrilyn Baylon; and MinDA Investment Promotion and Public Affairs director IV Rodrigo Giducos.

Under Executive Order 101, which implements the Sagip Saka Act to strengthen farmers’ and fisherfolk’s enterprises, MinDA advances the Transformational Enterprise Support for the Agribusiness Value-Chains of Mindanao (TEAM) Project. The initiative connects agricultural cooperatives with government assistance, financing opportunities, and private-sector anchor firms.

MinDA will use the forum’s priority investment proposals and potential partnerships to help shape discussions at MDF 2026 and advance more competitive, market-oriented agricultural value chains across Mindanao. MINDA