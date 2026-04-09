MinDA pushes Davao–Manado route revival

Manado, Indonesia – The Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), in partnership with the Department of Tourism (DOT) and Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), kicked off efforts in Manado, North Sulawesi to revive direct Davao–Manado connectivity and strengthen tourism, trade, and investment cooperation under the Bimp-Eaga framework.

Assistant Secretary Romeo Montenegro, Alternate Head of the Philippine National Secretariat for Bimp-Eaga, highlighted the initiative’s dual focus on tourism and trade.

“This initiative focuses on revitalizing cooperation between Mindanao and North Sulawesi by promoting tourism and trade and creating the necessary demand to restore direct flights between Davao and Manado as well as shipping connectivity with Davao and Bitung,” Montenegro said.

Montenegro added that engagement with North Sulawesi and local stakeholders is essential for building trust, creating demand for connectivity, and fostering joint economic initiatives.

“By linking our tourism, trade, and investment efforts, this mission will help lay the foundation for long-term cooperation between Mindanao and North Sulawesi under Bimp-Eaga,” Montenegro said.

The Mindanao delegation to Manado included officials from Davao de Oro and Davao Oriental, led by Gov. Raul Mabanglo, Rep. Maricar Zamora-Mabanglo, and Mayors Benjie Bulaong of Tarragona and Juanito Inojales of Governor Generoso.

Also in the delegation were Davao Oriental Rep. Maria Carmen Zamora-Mabanglo, Mati City Councilors Edmundo Z. Pang Jr., Xander Paul B. Alcantara, and Jerome Cayacay Dayanghirang, as well as Board Member Rotchie Ravelo.

Mabanglo emphasized the need to create more trade opportunities, particularly for agricultural produce and value-added products from Davao de Oro, Davao Oriental, and Davao Occidental, noting that these goods could help support the cargo requirements of airlines that may eventually serve the Mati route, especially as the airport is currently under construction.

Over three days, the group will conduct scoping activities to identify tourism circuits, explore complementary trade products, and encourage airlines and shipping companies to resume direct routes. These efforts aim to ensure sustainable passenger and cargo demand while expanding business opportunities for both regions.

“One of our main priorities is the revival of the Davao–Manado connectivity while pushing a strong tourism agenda through education, medical and wellness, dive exchange, and adventure tourism opportunities,” said Tanya Rabat-Tan, Davao regional director of Department of Tourism.

In view of the forthcoming opening of Mati Airport, the Mati City and Davao Oriental delegation is actively pursuing the development of a Mati–Tahuna air route and other possible connectivity options with North Sulawesi to strengthen tourism, trade, and regional cooperation.

In a meeting with North Sulawesi Governor Yulius Selvanus, Mabanglo underscored the mission’s strategic role for Mindanao. He noted that this trip is part of the next phase of collaboration among Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, and Davao Occidental, forming a growth triangle to position the region as a gateway for Bimp-Eaga in North Sulawesi.

“This mission is the next step in positioning the three Davao provinces as a gateway for Bimp-Eaga in North Sulawesi,” Mabanglo said.

As the Philippine Coordinating Office for Bimp-Eaga (Pcobe), MinDA serves as the official Philippine lead in advancing regional cooperation. In this capacity, MinDA coordinates multi-agency efforts, including tourism, trade, and investment initiatives, and engages directly with counterparts in North Sulawesi to facilitate connectivity, promote business opportunities, and position Mindanao as a strategic gateway in the region.

Proposed tourism circuits include dive tourism in Bunaken and Davao Oriental, coastal and island destinations in Mindanao, and inland cultural and eco-tourism experiences to provide a seamless travel route for both local and international visitors.

The mission supports President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s priority to improve Mindanao’s connectivity and drive economic growth through tourism circuits and trade partnerships with North Sulawesi, reflecting the Marcos Administration’s commitment to regional cooperation under the Bimp-Eaga framework.

President Marcos Jr. has consistently underscored the importance of positioning Mindanao as a vital hub for Bimp-Eaga, reflecting his broader commitment to regional cooperation. This initiative likewise aligns with preparations for the Philippines’ upcoming hosting of the Asean Summit, where connectivity and regional cooperation will be central themes. MINDA PR