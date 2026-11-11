MinDA pushes Mindanao power security

The Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) has brought together government agencies, energy industry leaders, investors, development partners, academics, and civil society representatives to advance energy security, expand electricity access, and improve power reliability across Mindanao.

The high-level policy dialogue, dubbed PowerForward Mindanao: A Mindanaoan Dialogue on the Future of Energy, provided a platform for stakeholders to align their efforts and develop solutions to the island's growing energy needs.

In his message, MinDA chairperson and Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno said Mindanao's energy agenda must focus on three interconnected priorities: economic growth, access, and reliability.

"Growth, access, and resilience are one agenda, and no single agency, company, or local government unit can deliver it alone," Magno said, underscoring the need for stronger collaboration among government, industry, and development partners.

He said rising electricity demand reflects Mindanao's expanding economic activity and highlights the need for sustained investments in power generation, transmission and emerging energy technologies.

Energy Undersecretary Giovanni Bacordo reaffirmed the Department of Energy's commitment to supporting prospective investors pursuing renewable energy projects in Mindanao.

"Here in the south, energy security is not merely an economic metric; it is the very foundation of lasting peace and true economic independence. When we light up homes, we dispel the shadows of conflict. When we power up industries, we build the engines of peace," Bacordo said.

Davao del Norte Gov. Edwin Jubahib also stressed the importance of reliable and inclusive electricity in sustaining the region's economic growth.

"Kung nais nating palakasin ang ekonomiya ng Mindanao at palawakin ang opportunities para sa ating mga kababayan, we must ensure that reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity is within everyone's reach (If we want to strengthen Mindanao's economy and expand opportunities for our people, we must ensure that reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity is within everyone's reach)," Jubahib said.

Among the participants were Regional Development Council 11 co-chairperson Arturo Milan; Philippine Army 1001st Brigade commander James Bantilan; AboitizPower Transition Business Group president Celso "C3" Caballero III; AboitizPower Distribution Utilities president and chief operating officer Ronaldo "Aldo" Ramos; FDC Utilities Inc. president and CEO Juan Eugenio L. Roxas; Davao Light and Power Co. Inc. president and general manager Enriczar Tia; and Basic Energy Corp. vice chairman and CEO Oscar "Carey" de Venecia Jr.

Other participants included PowerVenture Inc. CEO Rolando Villavicencio and chief operating officer Michelle Cadorna; Land Bank of the Philippines first vice president and chief sustainability officer Celine Marie B. Pastor; FDC Green Energy Corp. vice president for Project Development Roderick Z. Fernandez; People's Television Network head of PTV Mindanao Vina Araneta-Pilapil; and National Grid Corp. of the Philippines assistant vice president and Networks Operations Division manager and head of Mindanao System Operations Rolando C. Villalobos.

MinDA said reliable and affordable electricity across Mindanao is essential to attracting investments, creating jobs, and strengthening the island's competitiveness in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

Aligned with the administration's Bagong Pilipinas agenda, the agency continues to promote public-private partnerships and coordinated regional planning to develop long-term energy solutions.

Through initiatives such as PowerForward Mindanao, MinDA aims to strengthen partnerships and secure the energy infrastructure needed to support Mindanao's economic transformation, attract investments, and build long-term resilience. MINDA