MinDA pushes Mindanao power security

THE Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) is rallying national energy agencies and power-sector stakeholders to close infrastructure gaps, fast-track priority projects, and ensure a reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity supply across Mindanao.

At the Mindanao Power Monitoring Committee (MPMC) Principals Meeting, organized in partnership with the Department of Energy (DOE), MinDA Chairperson Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno stressed the need for sustained coordination among government agencies to meet the region’s growing energy requirements.

He said reliable power infrastructure is essential to Mindanao’s economic competitiveness, investment growth, and long-term development.

“This is a very critical factor for Mindanao’s energy future, and we must continue to look at the priorities that we must address: reliability and energy security, availability, sustainability, and inclusion and equity in energy,” Magno said.

The meeting brought together government agencies and industry stakeholders to review power-sector developments, monitor critical infrastructure projects, identify operational challenges, and agree on coordinated actions.

DOE Secretary Sharon S. Garin emphasized that energy policies and investments must translate into dependable electricity services for households and businesses. She also underscored the need to strengthen the country’s energy resilience against emerging risks, including the expected effects of El Niño.

“What we decide here must determine whether a family in Mindanao can count on reliable electricity and whether a business there can grow without worrying about its power bill,” Garin said.

She called for collective action, echoing President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to ensure that no region gets left behind in the country’s energy development.

Mindanao’s power potential

MinDA Deputy Executive Director Assistant Secretary Romeo M. Montenegro presented the Mindanao Power Situation, Outlook and Competitive Advantages, highlighting the island’s generation capacity, supply-demand outlook, emerging energy requirements, and potential contribution to the country’s electricity needs.

“Mindanao has the potential to export up to 400 megawatts of electricity to the Visayas, demonstrating the region’s capacity to contribute to national energy security, provided that internal transmission constraints are addressed,” Montenegro said.

The discussions covered committed renewable energy projects, the Mindanao-specific Green Energy Auction (GEA), rehabilitation of the Agus-Pulangi Hydroelectric Complex (APHEC), grid operations, transmission development, electrification, power distribution and regulatory developments.

The DOE highlighted the need to accelerate renewable energy investments through the Mindanao-specific GEA, which provides opportunities for additional solar generation, rooftop solar installations, and battery energy storage systems.

These projects are expected to diversify the region’s energy mix and help promote more competitive electricity prices.



Agus-Pulangi rehabilitation, grid upgrades

The rehabilitation of the Agus-Pulangi Hydroelectric Complex emerged as a major focus of the meeting, with stakeholders discussing its implementation status, timeline, and long-term operation and management.

The initiative aims to preserve hydropower's strategic role in Mindanao’s electricity supply.

The Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. (PSALM) and the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center of the Philippines provided updates on the rehabilitation project. Meanwhile, the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) and National Transmission Corp. (TransCo) discussed transmission development initiatives.

The National Electrification Administration (NEA), Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), and Association of Mindanao Rural Electric Cooperatives (AMRECO) presented updates on electrification, power distribution, and regulatory concerns.

The National Power Corp. (NPC), meanwhile, reported on generation performance and the operations of its Small Power Utilities Group (SPUG).

The meeting ended with agency commitments and agreed action points to strengthen power generation, transmission, electrification, renewable energy integration and the rehabilitation of the Agus-Pulangi complex.

MinDA said sustained interagency coordination would be crucial to addressing the region’s power infrastructure constraints and meeting its growing electricity needs.

The initiatives also support the Marcos administration’s target of raising renewable energy’s share in the country’s power generation mix to 35 percent by 2030. MinDA is working toward a more balanced 50:50 renewable energy-to-fossil fuel mix in Mindanao by the same year.

The agency is also coordinating with the DOE and other energy institutions to encourage private-sector investments in strategic energy infrastructure, including solar power generation and battery energy storage projects through the Mindanao-specific GEA.

These efforts aim to close regional power infrastructure gaps, expand electrification, and ensure that reliable electricity supports communities, businesses, and economic growth centers across Mindanao.

Also present at the meeting were DOE Undersecretaries Giovanni Bacordo and Mario C. Marasigan; MinDA executive director Undersecretary Janet Lopoz; PPP center executive director Undersecretary Rizza Blanco-Latorre; NPC president and CEO Jericho Jonas B. Nograles; PSALM president and CEO Dennis Edward A. Dela Serna, vice president Arnold C. Francisco and vice president Manuel Marcos M. Villalon II; TransCo president and CEO Atty. Joseph Omar A. Castillo; AMRECO president and CEO Engr. Emmanuel B. Galarse; and Bangsamoro Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources and Energy chief Energy Regulatory Officer Engr. Moammer Tabara. MINDA