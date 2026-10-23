MinDA pushes renewable energy investments

The Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) is strengthening partnerships and promoting investment opportunities to accelerate renewable energy development and help ensure affordable, reliable, and sustainable power across Mindanao.

The two-day forum, themed “Harnessing Renewables, Securing Mindanao’s Energy Future: Pathways to Unlocking Reforms and Investments in Renewable Energy,” aims to address policy and financing barriers, improve project readiness, and secure commitments to accelerate renewable energy investments.

General Santos City Mayor Lorelie Geronimo-Pacquiao reaffirmed the city’s commitment to creating a business environment conducive to renewable energy investments that can support local industries and communities. Her welcome remarks, delivered by former City Councilor and incumbent executive assistant to the City Mayor Ma. Lourdes Casabuena, highlighted the importance of clean energy to sustainable development.

“Clean energy is not just about power. It’s about securing a sustainable future for our fisherfolk, our farmers, our industries, our homes, and our children,” the speech read.

Opening-day discussions covered the national and regional energy outlook, the rehabilitation of the Agus-Pulangi Hydropower Complex, the General Santos City Energy Code, and renewable energy applications in agriculture. Participants also discussed financing, consumer adoption, and energy resilience.

Department of Energy Assistant Secretary Sabine Marie B. Romero stressed that renewable energy development must provide reliable and affordable electricity while meeting the growing energy needs of households, businesses, and industries.

“For the DOE, our shared energy future requires energy that is reliable, affordable, and sustainable,” Romero said.

Peace and Equity Foundation executive director Cauchie Garcia highlighted how renewable energy investments can strengthen community enterprises, boost agricultural productivity, lower operating costs, and protect livelihoods, particularly those of farmers and fisherfolk.

Garcia cited the foundation’s support for integrating solar power and battery storage into a coffee-processing facility in Bukidnon as an example of how clean energy can improve business operations and encourage similar investments in other communities.

The forum also features a renewable energy exposition and investment-matching sessions to connect project developers, technology providers, financial institutions, and prospective partners. The sessions aim to identify financing opportunities and advance viable renewable energy projects.

Among those who attended were Greenergy Development Corp. president and CEO Cerael Donggay; Mindanao Power Consumers Federation chairperson Melchie Ambalong; MinDA deputy executive director Romeo Montenegro; Land Bank of the Philippines first vice president Eden B. Japitana; and Mindanao Renewable Energy Acceleration and Coordination Hub Advocacy and Strategic Communications chairperson Ben Cyrus Ellorin.

Also present were Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities senior adviser on Energy Literacy and Energy Democracy Monalisa Dimalanta; Energy Transition adviser Alberto Dalusong III; chief data scientist Jephraim Manansala; and Climate Smart Ventures head Matthew Carpio.

The forum supports the administration’s push to lower electricity costs and strengthen energy security. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has called for amendments to the Electric Power Industry Reform Act to address system loss charges and reduce power costs.

MinDA is also facilitating energy investments through its Mindanao Public-Private Partnership Desk and strengthening partnerships to help deliver affordable and reliable electricity across the region.

The proposed Sariling Kuryente Act, meanwhile, seeks to make household solar installations and battery storage more accessible. The measure complements MinDA’s efforts to expand renewable energy adoption and encourage private sector participation in Mindanao’s clean energy transition.

Aligned with Marcos’ energy security and sustainability priorities, MinDA is advancing the Mindanao Agenda’s trade and industry goals and promoting a water-energy-food nexus approach to renewable energy development and stronger regional economic competitiveness. MINDA