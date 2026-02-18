Minda, Quezon City Seal growth pact

The Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) and the Quezon City Government formalized a strategic partnership on February 16, 2026, at the Quezon City Hall Highrise Building, establishing a North–South development linkage to strengthen economic, cultural, and institutional exchanges between Quezon City and Mindanao.

In his message during the signing ceremony, MinDA Chairperson, Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno, underscored the national significance of the agreement as a concrete step toward unified and inclusive development.

“This MOU is not just ceremonial; it is an important milestone in strengthening inter-LGU cooperation and building a unified growth corridor where Quezon City and Mindanao connect markets, talent, and ideas for the benefit of our people,” Magno said.

“Quezon City is a center of commerce, innovation, and enterprise. Mindanao is a land of opportunity — rich in agriculture, industry, energy, and human capital. When we connect markets, talent, and ideas, we accelerate inclusive growth for both our constituencies,” Magno added.

The Memorandum of Understanding establishes a three-year framework for collaboration in economic exchanges, trade and investment facilitation, tourism and cultural promotion, technology innovation, sustainable development, and capacity building initiatives.

As the principal agency created under Republic Act 9996 to coordinate and integrate development efforts for Mindanao, MinDA will facilitate investment promotion, provide technical assistance, share sectoral data, and mobilize Mindanao-based participation in Quezon City-led programs and exchanges.

Further, Magno emphasized that development must not happen in silos, noting that Quezon City’s strength in commerce, innovation, and enterprise complements Mindanao’s opportunities in agriculture, industry, energy, and human capital.

The ceremony also featured the presentation of priority collaboration areas, including business-matching and investment-facilitation programs, joint tourism and cultural promotions, capacity-building seminars, and technology and sustainable development initiatives to be implemented through separate project agreements under the MOU.

Also present at the event were Quezon City Mayor Ma. Josefina G. Belmonte; Mr. Jay Gatmaitan, Head of the Local Economic Development and Investment Promotions Office; Ms. Giana Aira A. Barata, Officer in Charge of the Quezon City Tourism Department; Ms. Andrea Valentine A. Villaroma, City Government Department Head III for the Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability Department; ENP. Ma. Bianca D. Perez, Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer; and Mr. Alberto C. Yohanon, Division Chief of the Planning, Program Development, and Monitoring Division of the Small Business and Cooperatives Development and Promotions Office.

The collaboration advances President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to strengthen regional development through inter-government cooperation, enhanced infrastructure, inclusive economic growth, and multi-sectoral collaboration as outlined under the “Bagong Pilipinas” governance agenda.

Under the Marcos administration, efforts to reorganize and empower regional development councils, accelerate transport and digital connectivity, support local investment programming, and expand economic opportunities across regions align with the MinDA, Quezon City MOU.

Moreover, the agreement also reflects President Marcos’ emphasis on inter-regional collaboration to promote trade and investment facilitation, tourism and cultural exchanges, and joint capacity-building programs, all of which are directly supported and operationalized through the MinDA–Quezon City joint initiative.

Through this strategic partnership, Quezon City enterprises, Mindanao producers, investors, local institutions, and communities stand to benefit from stronger economic bridges, expanded opportunities, and a shared commitment to building a more connected and prosperous Philippines. MINDA PR