MinDA secures 30-K Mindanao housing units

The Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) has secured a commitment from Al Mansour Holdings of Qatar and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) to build 30,000 housing units in Mindanao growth centers, including Cotabato, General Santos, and Cagayan de Oro, with a focus on the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

The agreement stemmed from a high-level meeting on March 25, 2026, at the Manila Peninsula Hotel involving MinDA, DHSUD, Al Mansour Holdings, and the Pag-Ibig Fund.

MinDA Chairperson Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno said the agency will lead efforts to align housing and development projects with national priorities while ensuring communities benefit on the ground.

“This partnership shows MinDA’s resolve to build a better Mindanao by combining housing, livelihood, and peacebuilding in support of President Marcos’ vision for inclusive growth,” he said.

The program goes beyond housing and includes roads, utilities, and community facilities to support long-term livability and stability.

The first batch of units is set for completion by December 2027. Equipment mobilization is expected within six months, in line with the government’s push to speed up housing delivery nationwide.

MinDA said the initiative integrates housing, livelihood, and peacebuilding under the Human Development and Peace (HDP) Nexus to promote lasting stability in communities.

Aligned with the administration’s push for stronger public-private partnerships, MinDA is also positioning Mindanao as a hub for international investments. Al Mansour Holdings earlier expressed interest in renewable energy, agribusiness, and housing.

Magno added that the project will support the normalization process by addressing the need for 10,000 housing units for former combatants.

Officials present at the meeting included DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon P. Aliling, MinDA Assistant Secretary Romeo M. Montenegro, DHSUD Senior Undersecretary Eduardo P. Robles Jr., DHSUD Director Paul Ray Hong, and Pag-IBIG Fund Deputy CEO Alexander Hilario G. Aguilar.

MinDA said the commitment highlights its role in advancing inclusive growth and sustainable peace in Mindanao through resilient infrastructure and expanded livelihood opportunities. MINDA PR