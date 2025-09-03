MinDA urges Mindanao biz firms to seize reforms

TAGUM CITY, Davao del Norte —Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno has urged business leaders to take advantage of the “enabling” economic reforms of the government, and encouraged them to now propose “bankable projects, forge new partnerships, and pursue innovation for development.”

He pushed for this call under a “shared goal of putting Mindanao at the forefront of national progress.”

He made the call as the guest speaker of the 34th Mindanao Business Conference or the MinBizCon 2025 held in Tagum City, Davao del Norte, gathering about a thousand business personalities Mindanao-wide, business and economic leaders from various chambers of commerce in the country and abroad.

Among the government economic reforms he wanted the business sector, local governments, or development institutions to seize are the following:

Executive Order No. 18 establishes “green lanes” to streamline and fast-track strategic investments.

The Create More Act, a recent law designed to provide more generous and competitive tax incentives for businesses.

The Public-Private Partnership Code, which encourages collaboration between the government and the private sector on key projects.

“These reforms signal a clear priority from the President: making the Philippines a more attractive, transparent, and efficient destination for investors,” he said.

Magno noted the 34th MinBizCon as “a pivotal moment, as Mindanao accelerates its transformation through landmark infrastructure and policy reforms.

Among the landmark infrastructure he cited were the construction of a long flyover, modern transport terminals, expanded healthcare facilities, and climate-resilient farm-to-market roads, which are visible and felt even in Davao del Norte.

“These developments reflect the shared commitment of the government and the private sector to inclusive progress,” he said as he visualized more “catalytic projects, focusing inter-regional and long-term impacts” to soon get in place in Mindanao.

Magno assured the business sector, local government, and development institutions that MinDA stands ready to support this year’s conference and its recommendations,” which he expected to contribute to the broader vision of Building a Better Mindanao.” (JMDA, PIA)