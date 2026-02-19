Mindanao exports power nationwide

MANILA — Mindanao Development Authority Chairperson Sec. Leo Tereso Magno underscored Mindanao’s transformation from energy insecurity to energy exporter during the Energy Investment Forum on Friday, February 13.

Speaking before energy officials, investors, and foreign dignitaries, he recalled the years when Mindanao struggled with supply shortfalls that slowed investments and discouraged opportunities.

“Now, we can proudly say we supply, I think 400 megawatts… of the power that we produce in Mindanao to Visayas and Luzon,” Magno said, highlighting the region’s new role as a contributor to the national grid.

According to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), the ₱51 billion Mindanao Visayas Interconnection Project (MVIP), completed in 2023–2024, enables the transfer of up to 450 megawatts of electricity between Mindanao and Visayas, expandable to 900 MW.

This milestone allows Mindanao’s surplus power to enter the national grid, confirming Secretary Magno’s statement that the region now supplies about 400 MW to Luzon and Visayas.

Similarly, the Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities (ICSC) reported in 2025 that Mindanao’s grid had more than enough supply for the island and could export power to Visayas.

Magno expressed gratitude to the Department of Energy (DOE) for its partnership, particularly through the co-chairing of the Mindanao Power Monitoring Committee, which has been instrumental in addressing power challenges and ensuring stability. He stressed that while supply is currently sufficient, stakeholders must look ahead to future energy resilience and sustainability.

The Secretary also highlighted the importance of renewable energy investments in positioning Mindanao as a reliable hub for industries.

“We remember the days when people would not look at Mindanao as an investment hub. Today, with reliable energy and strong partnerships, we are ready to welcome investors and drive inclusive growth,” he said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has consistently placed renewable energy at the center of his climate and development agenda, pledging to expand hydropower, geothermal, solar, and wind projects as part of the country’s transition to cleaner energy sources.

In his first State of the Nation Address, Marcos Jr. emphasized that renewable energy adoption would be a cornerstone of his administration’s response to climate change and energy security.

Recent initiatives under the Marcos administration also highlight efforts to expand universal access to electricity and strengthen partnerships with private utilities.

In February 2026, Meralco reaffirmed its support for the national energy agenda alongside Marcos, committing to expand renewable energy adoption and ensure electricity reaches underserved communities.

Magno’s remarks at the Energy Investment Forum directly align with President Marcos Jr.'s vision by showcasing Mindanao’s ability to export power and attract renewable energy investments. His message reinforces the Marcos administration’s broader goal: building a resilient, interconnected, and sustainable energy system that supports inclusive growth across the Philippines. Mindanao’s transformation from deficit to surplus power supply is not only a regional achievement but also a national milestone in realizing the country’s energy transition. MINDA PR