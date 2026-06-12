Mindanao fuel supply stable after 7.8M quake

Fuel supply and distribution across Mindanao have remained largely stable following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck off Maasim, Sarangani, on June 8, the Department of Energy-Mindanao Field Office (DOE-Mindanao) said.

In its June 11 monitoring report, the agency said nearly all fuel facilities in affected areas continue to operate, ensuring steady access to petroleum products for households, transport operators, businesses, hospitals, and emergency responders.

All fuel depots and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) refilling plants in the affected regions remain operational, DOE-Mindanao said.

Only one fuel import terminal in Region 12 has temporarily suspended operations as engineers conduct post-earthquake inspections and structural safety checks. In addition, 21 of 894 gasoline stations in Soccsksargen have closed temporarily, representing a small portion of the regional network.

Despite these closures, the agency said fuel supply remains sufficient.

“A limited number of facilities remain temporarily unavailable as inspections continue, but the vast majority of stations remain open and serving the public," the agency said.

The update comes as government agencies continue recovery efforts after the quake, which damaged infrastructure, disrupted communities, and displaced thousands of residents in Regions 11 and 12.

In the Davao Region, fuel operations have remained stable. All fuel depots and LPG refilling plants continue to operate, helping sustain relief, rescue, and recovery efforts.

DOE-Mindanao’s June 9–15 price monitoring also showed relatively steady fuel prices in the region despite logistical disruptions.

Premium gasoline in Davao Region ranged from P68.55 to P95.43 per liter, averaging P78.77. Regular gasoline averaged P77.23 per liter, while diesel averaged P80.27 per liter. Diesel Plus averaged P83.42 per liter.

Davao del Sur posted some of the lowest prices, with premium gasoline as low as P68.55 per liter and regular gasoline at P68.25 in select stations. Diesel prices ranged from P70 to P89.80 per liter.

In Region 12, average prices stood at P78.14 for premium gasoline, P77.07 for regular gasoline, and P80.08 for diesel, indicating that supply chains remain largely intact despite the quake’s epicenter near Sarangani.

DOE-Mindanao said the stable supply reflects the resilience of the region’s fuel distribution network and preparedness measures from industry players and local governments.

The agency said it continues to coordinate with oil companies, fuel retailers, local government units, and emergency responders to monitor inventories, inspect facilities, and address potential disruptions.

Officials stressed that a stable fuel supply remains critical to emergency operations, logistics for relief goods, and ongoing recovery efforts.

DOE-Mindanao said it will continue issuing updates as inspections and recovery operations proceed. DEF