Mindanao Housing Fair offers affordable home deals

PAG-IBIG Fund is encouraging Mindanaoans to take advantage of its affordable housing packages and promotional loan rates as the two-day Mindanao Housing Fair 2026 opened at the SMX Convention Center in Davao City on Thursday, Nov. 12.

The fair, running until Friday, Nov. 13, features more than 20,000 housing units from over 40 developers, giving prospective homeowners access to properties and financing options suited to their needs and budgets.

The event also offers special discounts, buyer incentives, and on-site assistance to help members explore housing packages and understand the requirements for securing a loan.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta urged members in Mindanao, particularly first-time homebuyers, to visit the fair and take advantage of promotional interest rates available until the end of 2026.

"We invite our members in Mindanao to visit the housing fair and explore the many homes and financing options available to them," Acosta said.

Qualified buyers of socialized housing under the government's Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (Expanded 4PH) Program can avail themselves of a subsidized annual interest rate of three percent.

Members may also secure promotional annual interest rates of 4.5 percent and 5.75 percent for housing loans of up to P10 million.

Acosta said Pag-IBIG personnel would be on hand throughout the fair to assist members, answer inquiries, and explain available financing options.

The agency is also offering discounts on Pag-IBIG Fund-acquired assets as part of the event's special deals.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary and Pag-IBIG Fund Board Chairman Jose Ramon P. Aliling said the fair aims to bring affordable homeownership opportunities closer to Filipino families, regardless of where they live.

"The Expanded 4PH Program is bringing decent and affordable homes within reach of more Filipino families across the country, and we are already seeing strong results in helping more Filipinos achieve homeownership," Aliling said.

He said the Mindanao leg followed successful housing fairs in Metro Manila and the Visayas in October, bringing more property choices, affordable financing, and special deals to prospective homebuyers in the region.

The fair also supports the government's efforts to expand access to decent housing through the Expanded 4PH Program, which aims to address the country's housing backlog by providing affordable homes to qualified Filipino families.

Pag-IBIG Fund reported financing 78,410 housing units worth P127.44 billion from January to October 2026, a 15 percent increase in the number of units financed compared with the same period in 2025.

Of the total, 12,969 were socialized housing units worth P14.40 billion, benefiting minimum-wage earners and low-income families.

The number of socialized housing units financed during the 10 months also rose by 175 percent from the same period last year, reflecting the program's growing reach among families seeking affordable homes.

Davao City First District Councilor Temujin "Tek" Ocampo, DHSUD officials, Pag-IBIG Fund trustees and deputy chief executive officers, and other agency representatives attended the opening ceremony.

Pag-IBIG Fund also reported more than 15,000 online registrations from interested homebuyers, indicating strong demand for housing opportunities in Mindanao.

Through the fair, Pag-IBIG and its partner developers aim to connect prospective homeowners with available properties and financing assistance, allowing more Filipino families to explore homeownership. DEF