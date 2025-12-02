Mindanao strengthens PH-Qatar digital ties

Mindanao’s digital cooperation efforts with Qatar advanced this week as MinDA Chairperson Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno met with H.E. Mohammed bin Ali bin Mohammed Al Mannai, the Minister of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) of Qatar, to explore concrete opportunities in innovation, tech talent development, and emerging digital solutions.

The meeting, held during a three-day Mindanao Investment Mission to Qatar, focused on potential collaborations that support national digital goals while addressing Mindanao’s unique development needs. Discussions centered on strengthening innovation ecosystems, boosting tech talent, and integrating emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

MinDA positioned Mindanao’s priorities and capabilities at the forefront of the talks, emphasizing the region’s growing readiness for digital transformation. The delegation showcased ICT investment prospects, pushed for digital capacity-building initiatives, and promoted innovation pathways that can help drive inclusive, innovation-led economic growth in the region.

During the dialogue, both sides underscored opportunities for strategic cooperation in ICT investments, joint research, and technology-transfer programs that could strengthen the Philippines’ role in the global digital value chain.

Qatar, known for its advances in smart cities, cybersecurity, and AI applications, signaled its openness to work with Philippine stakeholders, including Mindanao-based institutions and industries, on targeted digital initiatives.

Magno emphasized President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s priority to expand the country’s digital workforce and improve AI readiness. He noted that Mindanao stands to gain significantly from talent-development programs that align with the administration’s push for digital transformation and future-ready human capital.

These include strengthening technical training, expanding AI literacy, and preparing the workforce for high-value roles in data science, automation, and digital services.

A key highlight of the meeting was the shared interest in strengthening collaboration in innovation and entrepreneurship.

Both sides discussed opportunities to develop and support cross-border startup cooperation that would enable Filipino and Qatari innovators to co-develop solutions across various domains.

These initiatives are expected to broaden opportunities for emerging tech communities-including those in Mindanao, opening doors to international markets, partnerships, and investment networks.

Human resource development in digital and emerging technologies has also emerged as a priority.

Qatar expressed interest in exploring initiatives that can support Filipino learners and professionals.

Such efforts offer meaningful opportunities for institutions and communities across Mindanao to strengthen digital skills and integrate innovation into local development initiatives.

For Mindanao, this cooperation offers pathways to accelerate digital inclusion, enhance broadband connectivity, and equip MSMEs with technology-enabled tools that can raise productivity.

MinDA sees these opportunities as aligned with its mandate to promote balanced development, expand livelihood opportunities, and strengthen the region’s competitiveness through innovation-driven growth.

Secretary Magno affirmed that the strengthening PH-Qatar digital collaboration supports both nations’ long-term strategic directions-Qatar’s diversification into a knowledge-based, innovation-led economy, and the Philippines’ drive to modernize government systems, expand high-value digital jobs, and build resilient innovation ecosystems.

These synergies, he emphasized, are essential to building a better Mindanao: one that is digitally empowered, economically competitive, and better positioned to harness emerging technologies for inclusive and sustainable development.

With both governments committed to ongoing collaboration, the partnership is poised to move forward with tangible initiatives, joint programs, and wider cooperative efforts-signaling a positive step toward enhancing digital connections and creating new opportunities for Mindanao. PR