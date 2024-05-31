Mindanaoan businesses elevate tech with ePLDT’s ASCEND Cloud Tech Day

ePLDT, the ICT subsidiary of PLDT Group, together with the PLDT’s business arm, PLDT Enterprise brought together enterprises, organizations, and members of the local government in Davao and Cagayan De Oro to explore the potential of Cloud, AI, and Data Center technologies in elevating their tech to their businesses’ and Mindanao’s advantage.​

Over 100 key executives and IT experts from various industries across Mindanao convened at the ASCEND Cloud Tech Days in Davao and Cagayan de Oro. The event highlighted the value of cloud and data center solutions integrated with cybersecurity strategies, offering Mindanaoan business leaders insights into solutions such as Microsoft 365, Google Workspace and Google Cloud Platform, Genesys Contact Center as a Solution, and Alibaba Cloud, among others.