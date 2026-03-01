Mixed price swings hit Bangkerohan market

Rice and several essential commodities fluctuated at Bangkerohan Public Market as of February 26, 2026, amid supply challenges and lingering weather disruptions.

Imported rice varieties remain pricey, while local stocks follow closely behind. Retail prices per kilo stood at ₱58 for Kohaku Yellow, ₱57 for V-160 Banay-Banay, ₱60 for King, and ₱56 for V-160 Bansalan. Rice vendor Ric Magnaus said, “As of February, rice prices have not changed,” suggesting stability despite earlier supply concerns.

Cooking oil edged higher. Palm oil rose ₱3 per kilo, from ₱82 to ₱85, while coconut oil hovered around ₱170. Vendors said supplier pricing, not local demand, drove the increase.

Egg prices shifted unevenly by size. Small eggs climbed from ₱165 to ₱185 per tray, and medium eggs increased from ₱220 to ₱230. Jumbo eggs dropped from ₱290 to ₱280, and extra-large eggs fell from ₱270 to ₱260. One vendor explained that older hens produce larger eggs, tightening supplies of smaller sizes. Traders also linked falling large-egg prices to improved weather following days of rain.

Fish prices posted the sharpest declines, falling ₱20 to ₱50 per kilo since last Friday. One type dropped from ₱220 to ₱180, while moro-moro fish fell from ₱250 to ₱200. A vendor noted that the “pirit” variety has been unavailable for three days, but stabilized weather helped restore catches and ease prices.

Poultry prices held steady. Whole dressed broilers sold at ₱165 per kilo, breast at ₱170, quarter leg at ₱155, wings at ₱160, drumstick at ₱150, and thigh at ₱155, unchanged from last week.

Vegetables, however, surged sharply. Onion prices jumped to ₱170 per kilo from ₱130, garlic to ₱150 from ₱100, ginger to ₱150 from ₱70–₱80, potatoes to ₱150 from ₱90–₱100, and cucumbers to ₱130 from ₱50–₱70.

Traders attributed the uneven price movements to supplier adjustments, transport costs, and weather-related harvest delays. Market observers said such fluctuations are common during seasonal transitions, when supply chains recalibrate to changing production conditions. DEF