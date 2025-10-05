Monkayo advances local jewelry industry

MONKAYO, Davao de Oro– The recent signing of the Deed of Donation for the Shared Service Facility (SSF) Project Addendum in the third week of September at the Monkayo Municipal Hall marks a turning point for local craftsmanship and livelihood.

The SSF supplemental project, valued at ₱152,750.25, brings upgraded machinery and tools, including polishing machines, ultrasonic cleaners, and a 3D printer, boosting production efficiency by around 40 percent and raising the quality of locally made, gold-based jewelry.

“The facility, originally launched in 2014, has already helped revive and sustain jewelry production in Monkayo, and with this new investment, the program promises to expand its reach and impact further,” DTI-Davao de Oro OIC-provincial director Art A. Hermoso said.

“This donation is more than just equipment. It is an investment in people’s skills, creativity, and future. With Monkayo now hosting the first Tesda-accredited Jewelry NC II Training Center, we are making sure that Davao de Oro artisans can compete not just locally, but also globally,” she added.

Over 60 artisans, including members of the Monkayo Association of Persons with Disabilities (Monkasped), now have improved access to training, modern equipment, and market-ready skills that translate into sustainable incomes and greater economic inclusion.

This milestone is strengthened by the establishment of the Philippines’ first Tesda National Certificate II Jewelry Training and Assessment Center in Monkayo, which directly links skills training, certification, and employment opportunities for jewelers, out-of-school youth, women, and displaced miners.

“This project symbolizes hope and progress for Monkayo. We thank DTI, Tesda, Department of Science and Technology (Dost), and Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) for believing in our people and helping us shine brighter as a community of skilled jewelers,” Mayor Manuel N. Zamora Jr. said, adding that the project is an investment in people’s skills and future.

With global and domestic jewelry markets expanding, Monkayo’s upgraded SSF and training center position the town to compete beyond local borders, attract new livelihoods, and showcase how coordinated government and community action can convert local potential into shared prosperity. (FRG with reports from DTI11)