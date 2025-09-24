Monkayo marks new jewelry era

“The facility, originally launched in 2014, has already helped revive and sustain jewelry production in Monkayo, and with this new investment, the program promises to further expand its reach and impact,” the provincial trade official said.

Since its establishment, the SSF has provided upgraded equipment, such as polishing machines, ultrasonic cleaners, and a 3D printer, that enhanced production efficiency by 40% and improved the quality of locally crafted jewelry. To date, more than 60 local artisans, including members of the Monkayo Association of Persons with Disabilities (MONKASPED), have directly benefited from the facility through training and access to modern tools, generating sustainable livelihood opportunities and positioning Monkayo as a competitive hub for handcrafted, gold-based jewelry.

Adding to this achievement, Monkayo is now home to the first-ever Technical Education (Tesda) – National Certificate II Jewelry Training and Assessment Center in the Philippines. This pioneering development ensures that local jewelers, out-of-school youth, women, and displaced miners will have direct access to world-class training, certification, and skills upgrading right in their community.

Hermoso emphasized the importance of the turnover and the collaboration behind it in ensuring that more opportunities are opening up for the industry and its stakeholders and players.

“This donation is more than just equipment. It is an investment in people’s skills, creativity, and future. With Monkayo now hosting the first Tesda-accredited Jewelry NC II Training Center, we are making sure that Davao de Oro artisans can compete not just locally, but also globally,” she said.

The Philippine jewelry market was valued at about US$7.318 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to US$11.304 billion by 2033, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.95 percent. Domestic demand is being fueled by rising interest in gold jewelry and traditional/hybrid designs, growth of e-commerce and livestream selling, plus consumer preference shifts toward ethically sourced or lab-grown gems.

In the export arena, the Philippines shipped US$5.43 billion worth of precious stones, metals, and pearls in 2023, making this category one of the top export commodities. Main importers of Filipino stones / precious metal goods are Switzerland, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, India, and the United States. However, finished jewelry articles and parts made of precious metal or metal-clad metals (HS 7113) remain modest: about US$26.13 million in exports in 2023.

In the meantime, Mayor Manuel N. Zamora Jr. expressed his gratitude to DTI and its partner agencies for their unwavering support.

“This project symbolizes hope and progress for Monkayo. We thank DTI, Tesda, Department of Science and Technology (Dost), and Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) for believing in our people and helping us shine brighter as a community of skilled jewelers,” the mayor said.

This remarkable milestone was made possible through the strong collaboration of DTI, Tesda, Dost, Dole, and the local government unit (LGU) of Monkayo - a testament that when government and community work hand in hand, dreams are turned into reality. And this is only the beginning. DTI announced that more SSF projects are in the pipeline to further strengthen livelihood, skills development, and innovation in the province. DTI11