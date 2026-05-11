More nations join the Luzon Economic Corridor partnership

MANILA — The governments of the Philippines, the United States, and Japan on Monday announced the expansion of the Luzon Economic Corridor partnership to include Australia, Denmark, France, Italy, South Korea, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

Launched in April 2024 as the first Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment corridor in the Indo-Pacific, the Luzon Economic Corridor aims to strengthen connectivity among Subic Bay, Clark, Manila, and Batangas.

The initiative seeks to boost transport infrastructure, energy systems, digital connectivity, and advanced manufacturing supply chains to generate jobs and spur economic growth across Luzon.

“The expansion of the LEC partnership demonstrates the power of collaboration among like-minded nations committed to transparency and shared prosperity,” said Frederick D. Go, co-chair of the LEC Steering Committee.

“Together, we are building infrastructure that will improve daily life for millions of Filipinos and create new opportunities for businesses, industries, and communities in our partner countries and across the region,” he added.

The partner countries pledged to support fair and transparent economic development in the Indo-Pacific through technical assistance, financing, and private sector investments.

Australia will support investments through its Manila Deal Team, and a ₱1.9-billion (US$32.6-million) partnership with the Philippines focused on inclusive economic growth.

Denmark will help revitalize the Philippine shipbuilding industry, promote green maritime innovation, and support projects expected to create 10,000 jobs.

France will finance 100 bridges through official development assistance and support industrial capacity-building in the aeronautics sector.

Italy plans to expand financial support to encourage private sector investments in transport, semiconductors, and manufacturing.

South Korea will contribute to transport and digital connectivity projects, including a ₱1.5-billion (US$25.6-million) grant for the National Cyber Security Center and the modernization of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport through a public-private partnership.

Sweden will provide a ₱74-million (US$1.2-million) grant for a feasibility study on signaling systems and operational models for the Subic-Clark-Manila-Batangas freight railway.

The United Kingdom will deploy technical assistance, ₱411 billion (US$6.8 billion) in export finance and investment support for infrastructure and energy projects.

Heather Variava said the expanded partnership would create opportunities for businesses and investors across the Indo-Pacific while promoting transparent infrastructure development.

Meanwhile, Endo Kazuya said the initiative reflects a shared commitment to quality infrastructure, transparency, and sustainability.

The Luzon Economic Corridor is expected to open investment opportunities for local and international firms while strengthening supply chains and regional connectivity across the Indo-Pacific. PR