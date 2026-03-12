More options for opening Pera account

Filipinos now have more convenient options for opening a Personal Equity and Retirement Account (Pera) under the “Open Finance for Pera Pilot”project of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Under this project, customers of G-Xchange, Inc. (operator of GCash), Union Bank of the Philippines (UBP), Philippine National Bank (PNB), and Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC), who choose Atram Trust Corporation as Pera administrator, can easily open accounts online without manual forms and ID checks.[2]

By participating in the project, G-Xchange, UBP, PNB, and RCBC can now securely share customer information, with the customer’s consent, to Atram. Customers only need to register with Atram and open a Pera account via Atram’s online platform.

UBP customers can also log in to the UBP app, which now allows them to open a Pear account through Atram.

Since its launch on 29 July 2025, the Open Finance for Pera Pilot has continued to streamline the onboarding process, making it easier for Filipinos to access their Pera accounts.

Pera provides tax incentives to Filipinos and their employers for setting money aside for retirement. It supplements the Social Security System, the Government Service Insurance System, and other savings and investment instruments.

The BSP continues to work with financial institutions to expand the network further and ensure that a seamless and secure retirement planning ecosystem is within reach of every Filipino.