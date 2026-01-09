Move to secure power supply for Mindanao

MANILA —The Mindanao Development Authority and the Department of Energy met on January 6 to step up coordination aimed at ensuring a stable and adequate power supply in Mindanao, as the region sustains strong economic growth and rising investment.

The meeting, held at the DOE office in Taguig City, was led by MinDA Chairperson Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno and Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin, with senior officials from both agencies taking part.

Officials discussed the need to secure sufficient firm baseload capacity while accelerating the deployment of renewable energy solutions, including solar power with battery energy storage systems, to complement existing capacity and support grid requirements.

Garin highlighted the critical role of the Green Energy Auction (GEA) in accelerating the procurement of renewable energy capacity. She noted that pricing assurance and contract duration for GEA-awarded renewable energy projects would be set at 20 years, providing greater financing stability and reinforcing investor confidence.

Meanwhile, Secretary Magno underscored that the anticipated expansion of Mindanao’s minerals industry sector will be a key driver of future energy demand.

“Mindanao’s energy future must be secured through a balanced mix of firm baseload and renewable energy sources,” he said.

“As we anticipate the growth of our mining sector and other energy-intensive industries, we are committed to working closely with the Department of Energy and private sector developers to ensure that power planning for 2026–2028 remains responsive to demand and sustains the region’s investment momentum.”

He added, “This partnership with the Department of Energy reflects our shared commitment to delivering reliable and least cost power for Mindanao. By streamlining processes and actively engaging stakeholders, we can accelerate projects that will strengthen the region’s competitiveness and support inclusive growth.”

During the meeting, both agencies agreed on the proposed way forward, such as convening the Mindanao Power Monitoring Committee, launching the Green Energy Auction (GEA) for Mindanao, and jointly compiling and validating committed sites for prospective renewable energy projects.

MinDA Deputy Executive Director Assistant Secretary Romeo Montenegro underscored the critical role of private sector developers in ensuring that energy projects are implemented on schedule and contribute meaningfully to meeting the region’s growing power demand.

This follows the recent investment missions of MinDA, which successfully attracted strong interest in clean energy ventures from Malaysia, Qatar, and Korea.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has consistently emphasized inclusive energy access and renewable expansion as part of his national agenda. His commitment to deploy over one million solar home systems by 2028 and expand the Lifeline Rate subsidy for low-income households directly complements MinDA’s push to integrate solar projects as interim solutions for Mindanao’s growing demand.

Marcos’s priority on accelerating renewable energy programs, such as net metering and distributed solar, aligns with MinDA’s efforts to fast-track the Green Energy Auction in the region. Both approaches highlight the importance of balancing baseload capacity with clean energy sources to ensure stability while advancing climate resilience and investor confidence.

For Mindanao, the President’s agenda reinforces MinDA’s narrative of building an investment-ready and future-ready region. By linking national energy priorities with regional initiatives, MinDA positions Mindanao not only as a hub for industrial growth, driven by mining and value-adding industries, but also as a model for inclusive, sustainable development. PR