MR.DIY wins ESGBusiness award for job creation

MANILA - Leading home improvement retailer MR.DIY Philippines has been honored for Job Creation in the Philippines at the ESGBusiness Awards held September 25 at The Westin Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The award celebrates the company’s outstanding contribution to building livelihoods in provinces where opportunities are needed most.

The winning entry highlighted MR.DIY’s efforts in Samar and Leyte—two provinces that were hardest hit by Typhoon Yolanda in 2013.

Six years after the disaster, MR.DIY began expanding its footprint in the region and has since established 38 stores, generating over 300 full-time jobs for residents and creating sustainable livelihoods that keep families together.

MR.DIY Philippines, led by CEO Roselle Andaya, was recognized for its Job Creation in the Philippines at the prestigious ESGBusiness Awards held last September 25, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia—honoring the company’s commitment to building sustainable livelihoods in Samar and Leyte.

“For MR.DIY, expansion is not just about opening stores—it’s about opening doors of opportunity,” said Ms. Roselle Marisol Andaya, Chief Executive Officer of MR.DIY Philippines. “Every store we open is a commitment to empower families, strengthen communities, and bring progress closer to home.”

By hiring locally in close partnership with LGUs, MR.DIY has helped reduce the need for residents to migrate in search of work. Beyond direct employment, the company has stimulated indirect job creation through local contractors, transport providers, logistics partners, and mall vendors.

The entry of MR.DIY stores in smaller towns also spur new markets, making affordable goods more accessible and encouraging other businesses to invest in the area.

To ensure sustainable growth, MR.DIY invests heavily in its people through its 4Es methodology (Education, Environment, Exposure, Experience) and Shift Supervision Leadership Track, providing employees with the training and opportunities they need to build lasting careers.

These initiatives reflect MR.DIY’s belief that it doesn’t just hire people—it develops them into confident team leaders and future supervisors.

This recognition from ESGBusiness underscores MR.DIY’s dedication to embedding social responsibility at the heart of its operations proves that business growth and community empowerment can, and should, go hand in hand. PR