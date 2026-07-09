MSME Dev’t Week starts

The Davao City MSME Development Council (DCMSMED) launched on Monday the celebration of the MSME Development Week.

Observed annually every second week of July, the MSME Development Week highlights the vital role of the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in driving economic growth, creating opportunities, and building stronger linkages across sectors.

“As the backbone of our economy, MSMEs continue to generate employment, stimulate entrepreneurship, and contribute significantly to local economic growth,” Christian Cambaya, acting officer-in-charge of the Davao City Investment Promotions Center (DCIPC).

With the theme “Navigating the shift: Building a resilient and future-ready MSMEs,” this year’s celebration emphasizes the importance of enabling MSMEs through innovation, digital transformation, sustainability, and resilience.

In a brief program held during the flag-raising ceremony at the City Hall grounds, DTI Davao City Field Office’s City Director, Atty. Lucky Siegfred M. Balleque shared the set of activities for this year’s celebration.

On July 9 to 12, a trade exhibit will be held at the SM City Davao Annex Activity Center.

“More than an exhibit of the products and services of local entrepreneurs, this will provide a platform for opportunities while businesses discover new markets, build valuable partnerships, exchange ideas, and prepare for the future,” DCCCII president Mirasol Tiu said in the same event.

“It reflects what can be achieved if the public and private sectors work together with a shared vision of inclusive and sustainable economic development,” she emphasized.

In addition to the exhibit, a financial literacy workshop for entrepreneurs will be held on the morning of July 8. This is followed by a network of authority training in the afternoon of the same day.

A training will also be held on July 10 at the exhibit venue, followed by a culinary showcase on July 11.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, in a message read by City Councilor Myrna L’Dalodo-Ortiz, expressed the city’s commitment and support for the MSMEs, highlighting their contributions to the consistent growth and development of the city.

“Much of our progress in our community is predominantly propelled by the MSME sector, which serves as the backbone of our socioeconomic development, providing employment opportunities, fostering financial growth, sustaining various industries, and strengthening community resilience,” he said.

He assured the city’s MSMEs that the city government will continue to implement sustainable programs and initiatives that will not only give their sector a chance to thrive but also empower them to actively participate in business development.

“This year’s celebration is a reaffirmation of our collective commitment to equip them with the knowledge, opportunities, and support they need to thrive in the future,” Cambaya said.

Dabawenyos are urged to visit the trade exhibit and support local businesses in the city. CIO