Mynt offers real-time IPO allocation starting at 100 shares for GStocks PH users via GCash

As an exclusive benefit for GStocks PH users, orders placed on October 6 and 7 will have their first 100 shares allocated in real time, while shares last. Shares ordered beyond the first 100 will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to availability. Order fulfillment begins October 8. Users can track the status of their orders (fulfilled, pending, or unfulfilled) on their GStocks PH dashboard.

Mynt has received its Permit to Sell for the IPO from the Securities and Exchange Commission, allowing the company to begin its offer period from October 6 to 12. The IPO represents a total size of approximately ₱53.0 billion based on the sale of over 8 billion shares at the final offer price. The offering has already secured strong demand from over 20 global and local institutions, including certain funds and other separately managed accounts managed by relevant investment management subsidiaries of BlackRock Inc., IFC, a member of the Group focused on the private sector, BPI Asset Management and Trust Corporation, and Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company – Trust Banking Group, accounting for 70% of the allocation, with additional commitments to purchase remaining unsold shares after the offer period.

Assuming full exercise of the overallotment option of up to 1,204,111,400 secondary common shares, the Offer would raise up to approximately ₱60.9 billion, which would make it the largest IPO in Philippine history.

Amid this strong institutional demand, GStocks PH helps more Filipinos participate alongside major financial players by offering retail investors more accessible real-time allocation of 100 shares and the option to subscribe to more on GCash.



Simplifying the IPO process

Buying IPO shares through GCash is simple. Eligible users can open GStocks PH within GCash and transfer funds from their GCash wallet to their trading wallet. They can then tap the Mynt IPO banner anytime during the offer period, input their preferred number of shares, review the order, and hit “Buy” to confirm.