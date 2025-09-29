NCAA kicks off Season 101 on GMA this October 1

THE National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), the country’s first athletic collegiate league, is beginning a new era in collegiate sports via its home and official broadcast partner, GMA Network. With the theme "Building Greatness," the NCAA Season 101, which features significant developments for the season, officially kicks off on October 1 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Hosted by Mapúa University, the new season is bringing together the league's 10-member schools.

Season 101 Policy Board President Dr. Dodjie Maestrecampo of Mapúa University underscored the league’s renewed focus. “As we officially launch Season 101, we embark on a new era for the NCAA – one that places a deliberate focus on athletic achievement and progress for the NCAA. In line with this season’s theme, we aim to inspire a new generation of student-athletes to not only compete at their highest level, but to also build upon the legacy of greatness that this league was founded on,” he said.

Supporting this vision are the members of the Policy Board: Mr. Francisco Paulino V. Cayco of Arellano University; Fr. Raymund Fernando P. Jose, OP of Colegio de San Juan de Letran; Br. Edmundo L. Fernandez, FSC, of De La Salle-College of St. Benilde; Dr. Jose Paulo E. Campos of Emilio Aguinaldo College; Dr. Vincent K. Fabella of José Rizal University; Atty. Roberto P. Laurel of Lyceum of the Philippines University; Fr. Aloysius Ma. A. Maranan, OSB, of San Beda University; Fr. Rafael B. Pecson, OAR, of San Sebastian College-Recoletos; and Dr. Anthony Jose M. Tamayo of the University of Perpetual Help System DALTA.

NCAA Season 101 Management Committee Chairman Melchor Divina of Mapúa University announced significant developments for this season, particularly on the new tournament format for the basketball and volleyball tournaments. "NCAA Season 101 promises to be a landmark year for the league. These changes will not only elevate the level of competition, but also bring more excitement and a thrilling experience for our fans,” said Divina.

Divina is joined by members of the NCAA Management Committee: Mr. Peter S. Cayco of Arellano University; Fr. Victor C. Calvo, Jr., OP, of Colegio de San Juan de Letran; Mr. Manuel Raymund A. Castellano of De La Salle-College of St. Benilde; Dr. Lorenzo C. Lorenzo of Emilio Aguinaldo College; Mr. Efren Y. Supan of José Rizal University; Dr. Allan Paul Layco of Lyceum of the Philippines University; Atty. Jonas D. Cabochan of San Beda University; Fr. Virgilio M. Paredes Jr., OAR, of San Sebastian College-Recoletos; and Mr. Francisco P. Gusi, Jr. of the University of Perpetual Help System DALTA.

Over the past few seasons, GMA Network has brought the NCAA closer to more audiences with the Network’s wide reach across all platforms.

“As the multi-platform media partner, GMA Network not only made the games available on TV but as well as digital since Season 96, dedicated to bringing a top-tier athletic league to schools, fans, and sports enthusiasts everywhere,” said Senior Vice President and Head of GMA Integrated News, Regional TV, and Synergy Oliver Victor B. Amoroso. “As we enter an exciting new chapter this Season 101, GMA Network, the home of the NCAA, is committed to delivering a world-class viewing experience,” he added.

New tournament format, exciting opening ceremony

For Season 101, the NCAA introduces a new tournament format for its basketball and volleyball games. Fans can expect a more thrilling and dynamic viewing experience, as the new format is designed to heighten competition and bring excitement to the games.

The new format features a group stage with crossover play, followed by an expanded playoff system. The updated playoffs will feature a play-in game for the fourth seeds, a twice-to-beat advantage for the top two seeds of each group in the quarterfinals, and best-of-three series for both the semifinals and the finals.

The excitement begins with a star-studded "NCAA Season 101: Building Greatness Opening Ceremony” on October 1. Hosting the event is no less than GMA Synergy sportscaster and “24 Oras” “Game Changer” segment host Martin Javier, together with Sparkle artist Ashley Ortega, and Anjo Pertierra.

Performing the NCAA Season 101 theme song, “Own the Future,” are All Out Sundays’ Divas of Queendom Thea Astley, Hannah Precillas, and Naya Ambi, with a special performance by Ms. Aicelle Santos.

The “NCAA Season 101: Building Greatness Opening Ceremony” happens on October 1, 12 p.m. at the Araneta Coliseum with telecasts on GTV at 1:30 p.m.

Opening day games of the Men’s Basketball tournament features two exciting matchups. Host school and defending champions Mapúa University takes on Lyceum of the Philippines University at 2:30 p.m., airing on GTV and Heart of Asia (HOA). In the second game, the College of Saint Benilde battles San Beda University at 5 p.m., airing on HOA.

The NCAA Season 101 promises a full season of competition beyond men's basketball: Women’s and Men’s Volleyball, Taekwondo, Badminton, Table Tennis, Swimming, Street Dance, Beach Volleyball, Juniors’ Basketball, Football, Lawn Tennis, Volleyball Fiesta, Soft Tennis, 3x3, Track and Field, and Cheerleading.

Tickets for the October 1 games are available via www.smtickets.com or on-site at the Araneta Coliseum Ticket Booth.

Don’t miss The NCAA Season 101 action! Live games every Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays air at 11 a.m. on HOA and at 2:30 p.m. on GTV and HOA; Fridays at 12 nn and 2:30 p.m. on HOA; and Sundays at 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on GTV and HOA.

The games will also be streamed on the NCAA Philippines website ( www.gmanetwork.com/ncaa ), the NCAA Philippines Facebook page and YouTube channel, as well as GMA Sports' Facebook and X pages.

Global Pinoys can catch the opening ceremony live on GMA international channels GMA Pinoy TV and GMA News TV, while succeeding games can be viewed live via GMA News TV.