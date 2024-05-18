Negosyo Centers assist nearly 11k clients regionwide in Q1

The 53 Negosyo Centers throughout Davao Region successfully assisted a total of 10,743 clients during the first quarter of 2024.

The Negosyo Center program under the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), which was launched in 2014, is mandated to promote the ease of doing business in the communities where they operate as well as to facilitate access to services among micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Its implementation was according to the guidelines set forth under Republic Act No. 10644, or the “Go Negosyo Act,” that seeks to strengthen MSMEs to create more job opportunities in the country.

In Davao Region, the Negosyo Centers were established in each of the cities and municipalities in partnership with the concerned local government units (LGUs). The goal is to ensure that accessibility to DTI services is improved through the business counselors assigned in the Negosyo Centers. These business counselors are trained and equipped to cater to the needs of clients – from business advisory to training interventions.

Based on the records of the DTI 11 planning unit, the number of clients served in the first quarter of this year is 25.8% higher compared to the same period last year, which was only pegged at 8,549. In the meantime, of the 10,743 clients assisted so far in 2024, 75.9% or 8,159 are existing MSMEs, while the remaining are would-be entrepreneurs and students.

In terms of the services and assistance provided to clients, 51% were categorized under advocacy, particularly the provision of business counseling services, information materials, and referrals. Moreover, 35% were assisted in registering their business name, and in applying for business permits and in the Barangay Micro Business Enterprise (BMBE) program. In the meantime, 7% of them were given training and seminars, while the remaining availed of consumer protection-related consultation.

Records from the DTI 11 planning unit further revealed that the majority of the beneficiaries in the trainings conducted during the first three months of 2024 are women.

The offices of DTI in the region were able to hold a total of 89 trainings combined, serving 2,028 clients. Of the total number of clients served, 69.93% are women.

The beneficiaries of the training programs showed a good mix of the special sectors that DTI 11 continuously. Apart from women, the other sectors – indigenous people, youth, senior citizens, overseas Filipino workers, and persons with disability (PWD) – are likewise represented.

“We have identified several special sectors as our focus for our various programs and projects,” DTI 11 Acting Regional Director Romeo L. Castañaga said. “As a government entity, one of DTI’s mandates is to promote the development of MSMEs. Thus, it continues to line up initiatives and interventions that are geared toward such an objective.”

The local trade chief added that the participation of different sectors in their programs is an accomplishment in itself.

“We at DTI always believe in inclusive development, and this is the very reason why we have been working to have these sectors in all of our programs and projects,” Castañaga noted. “With inclusivity, we will be able to tap more entrepreneurs who play a significant role in economic development.

DTI 11 targets to serve 39,750 clients through the Negosyo Centers at the end of 2024. PR