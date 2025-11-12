New Gcash innovation

The Philippines’ leading finance super app, GCash, has introduced two new innovative products — PocketPay and the GCash Virtual US Account that allow merchants to accept card payments seamlessly and enable freelancers to receive salaries straight to their e-wallet accounts without additional charges.

With the launch of PocketPay, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are now able to accept debit and credit card payments directly through an Android smartphone. Leveraging on the expertise of BPC, a global leader in payment solutions, the tap-to-pay functionality is especially built for mobile sellers, delivery-based vendors, and pop-up merchants operating outside traditional retail channels. It allows businesses to meet customer demand for card payments without investing in costly hardware. The feature is available with zero transaction fees until December 3, 2025, and can be activated via the GCash for Business portal.

“PocketPay makes accepting card payments available for all MSMEs. It's an easy-to-use and reliable business solution that meets their needs wherever they are,” GCash for Business Head Jong Layug said.

Apart from initiatives for MSMEs, GCash has also launched an offering targeting Filipino freelancers servicing clients from the United States.

With GCash Virtual US Account, powered global payments network Meridian1, freelancers can directly receive payments from their clients abroad in real time and without delays. Freelancers usually have to wait one to three days before receiving the payment, affecting how they budget their money for daily expenses.

The GCash Virtual US Account promises reduced platform fees and foreign exchange spreads, allowing gig workers to have bigger take-home pay. In addition, the GCash Virtual US Accounts eliminate high withdrawal fees and hidden charges.

This feature is seen to boost inflows of dollars into the country from the US, which is a top remittance source for the Philippines. According to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, about 40 percent of cash remittances from July to August this year came from the US.

“With the GCash Virtual US Account, we’re enabling Filipino freelancers to take full control of their hard-earned income, allowing them to receive payments seamlessly, cash out instantly, and keep every peso they have earned,” GCash General Manager for International Paul Albano said.

Through PocketPay and GCash Virtual US Account, GCash strengthens its goal of enabling both MSMEs and freelancers by breaking barriers to financial access—whether through effortless card acceptance for small businesses or faster, more affordable cross-border payments for gig workers. PR