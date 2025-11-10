Noche Buena prices steady for 2025

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has released the 2025 Noche Buena price guide, reflecting President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to keep Christmas staples affordable for Filipino families.

Of the 256 holiday food products across 14 categories, 129 retained their prices, while 95 saw only minimal adjustments due to higher ingredient, packaging, and labor costs. The updated list also introduces new categories, such as nata de coco and kaong, to meet rising demand for dessert ingredients.

DTI said manufacturers have also agreed to roll back prices on six Noche Buena items after consultations.

Among the rollback products, four ham brands returned to their 2024 price levels. CDO American Style Ham (500g) now sells for ₱170 from ₱174, while King Sue products—including Piña Ham (800g and 1 kg)—were reduced from ₱527 to ₱520 and ₱643 to ₱637, respectively. King Sue Sweet Ham (800g) dropped slightly, from ₱450 to ₱449.

Also benefiting from price cuts is Danes Queso de Bola (500g), which now costs ₱300 from ₱310. Sunshine Sweet Style Spaghetti Sauce (500g) is likewise more affordable, dropping from ₱52 to ₱48.50.

With these adjustments, select queso de bola and spaghetti sauce are now priced even lower than last year.

DTI Secretary Cristina A. Roque said the agency continues to carry out measures that support Filipino households preparing for the holiday season.

Roque emphasized that the DTI will monitor prices throughout the holiday season and assured consumers that the agency remains committed to making holiday essentials accessible to all. PR