Now more convenient

PSA Serbilis and LBC Express have partnered to offer a new service feature for the collection of Philippine Statistics Agency (PSA) certificates. This initiative makes essential government services more accessible to Filipinos nationwide.

Customers who request their PSA certificates via the PSA Serbilis website (http://psaserbilis.com.ph) may select any LBC branch across the Philippines as their preferred pick-up location. This service caters to customers who may not be available for home deliveries or prefer a more flexible collection option, and can pick-up their PSA certificates at their convenient time.

This LBC Branch Pick-Up service on the PSA Serbilis delivery page signifies the commitment of both organizations to provide convenient, efficient, and accessible services. By leveraging LBC's extensive network of over 1,400 branches nationwide, customers can now enjoy greater flexibility and control over how they receive their important documents.

With PSA Serbilis, customers can enjoy:

• Convenience: Customers can choose from LBC's wide network of branches for easy access and collection of their PSA certificates.

• Flexibility: Ideal for individuals who prefer to pick up their documents at a time and location that suits their schedule, bypassing the need for home delivery.

• Nationwide Reach: With LBC's over 1,400 branches across the nation, customers from anywhere in the Philippines can utilize this service option

• Easy Access: The service is easily selectable through the PSA Serbilis website, making it a hassle-free option for all.

“Our partnership reflects a shared vision of utilizing innovation and collaboration to serve Filipinos better. By integrating the strengths of both organizations, this initiative is set to redefine the standard for accessing government-issued documents, ensuring that such services are within reach of every Filipino, wherever they may be,” ends Jerome S. Santos, SVP for Corporate Sales.

For more information on how to use the LBC Branch Pick-Up service for your PSA certificate requests, please visit the PSA Serbilis website at www.psaserbilis.com.ph. PR