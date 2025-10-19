Obey price freeze, traders in quake-hit DavOr areas told

DAVAO — The Department of Trade and Industry calls on business establishments in areas placed under the state of calamity after the doublet high-intensity earthquakes originating off Manay, Davao Oriental, to strictly follow the imposed price freeze.

In an interview with the Philippine Information Agency (PIA) 11, DTI 11 supervising development specialist Tarcelo C. Pepito Jr. urged the business establishments to abide by this policy of automatic price freeze.

Based on reports of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) 11 during the Regional Peace and Order Council (RPOC) 3RD Quarter Meeting at the Camp Quintin Merecido, Davao City, the municipalities of Manay, Tarragona, Caraga, and the Province of Davao Oriental are now placed under the state of calamity.

Pepito urged the business establishments to strictly observe the price freeze order of DTI to maintain the price stability of basic and prime products sold in these areas in the midst of the calamity spawned by the doublet earthquake.

“We are closely coordinating sa mga LGUs ug DTI provincial office sa Davao Oriental para ma mobilize pud ang mga price monitors para ma check ang mga supplies sa mga basic necessities nga gipamaligya sa Davao Oriental (We are closely coordinating with the LGUs and with the DTI provincial office in Davao Oriental to mobilize the price monitors to check the supplies of basic necessities sold in Davao Oriental),” he said.

In areas highly affected by the doublet earthquakes but are not yet placed under the state of calamity, DTI is also closely watching the prices and supplies of basic and prime commodities, he added.

The Republic Act 7581, known as the Price Act of 1992, protects consumers by stabilizing the prices of necessities and prime commodities and prescribes measures against undue price increases during emergencies and like occasions.”

Section 6 of such law provides for “automatic price freeze” for 60 days during the declaration of a state of calamity, “unless sooner lifted by the President .” (JMDA/PIA 11)