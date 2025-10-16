OF cash remittances climb to US$3B in August

Cash remittances from Overseas Filipinos (OF) continued to grow, rising by 3.2 percent from US$2.89 billion in August 2024 to US$2.98 billion in August 2025. This developed on account of higher inflows from both land-based and sea-based workers.

Land-based OFs accounted for US$2.35 billion (up 3.0 percent year-on-year), while the sea-based OFs contributed US$626 million (up 3.8 percent).

On a cumulative basis, cash remittances grew by 3.1 percent from US$22.22 billion in January-August 2024 to US$22.91 billion in January-August 2025.

The United States remained the top source of remittances to the Philippines during January-August 2025, followed by Singapore, and Saudi Arabia.

The increase in cash remittances also boosted personal remittances, which include cash sent through banks and informal channels as well as remittances in kind, by 3.2 percent from US$3.20 billion in August 2024 to US$3.31 billion in August 2025.[2]

Year-to-date personal remittances marked a 3.1 percent increase from US$24.74 billion recorded in January-August 2024 to US$25.51 billion in January-August 2025. PR