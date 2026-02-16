OF remittances hit record $3.52B in Dec

The December total increased 4.2 percent to $3.38 billion from the same period a year earlier, reflecting stronger holiday transfers as migrant workers boosted support for their families. Seasonally adjusted cash remittances increased 2.1 percent from November.

For the full year, remittances accounted for 7.3 percent of gross domestic product and 6.4 percent of gross national income, underscoring their continued role as a stabilizing pillar for household consumption and the broader economy.

Personal remittances, which include cash transfers, in-kind support, and money sent through both formal and informal channels, climbed to a record $3.89 billion in December, also up 4.2 percent year on year. Annual personal remittances reached $39.62 billion, rising 3.3 percent from $38.34 billion in 2024.

The United States remained the largest source of cash remittances in 2025, accounting for 39.7 percent of the total. It was followed by Singapore, with 7.3 percent, and Saudi Arabia, with 6.6 percent.

Other key contributors included Japan (5.0 percent), the United Kingdom (4.6 percent), the United Arab Emirates (4.6 percent), Canada (3.5 percent), Qatar (2.9 percent), Taiwan (2.8 percent), and Hong Kong (2.5 percent). Combined transfers from other countries made up 20.6 percent.

Land-based workers drive inflows

Land-based workers continued to send the bulk of funds. The United States accounted for 41.6 percent of land-based remittances, followed by Saudi Arabia (8.2 percent), Singapore (6.5 percent), the UAE (5.7 percent), and Japan (4.5 percent). Other countries together contributed 33.6 percent.

Sea-based workers showed a different geographic pattern. The United States still led with 32.2 percent, but Singapore ranked second with 10.3 percent, followed by Japan (7.1 percent), the United Kingdom (5.4 percent), and Germany (5.4 percent). Other sources comprised 39.6 percent.

Steady monthly trend

Monthly data show remittance inflows rising gradually over the past two years, with seasonal spikes typically occurring in December. The pattern reflects year-end bonuses and holiday-related support sent by overseas workers to relatives at home.

Economists view remittances as a buffer against inflation and external shocks because families tend to spend the funds quickly on food, tuition, and housing, supporting domestic demand.

Despite global uncertainties, the latest figures suggest overseas Filipinos maintained steady earnings and continued prioritizing financial support for loved ones, sustaining one of the country’s most reliable sources of foreign exchange. PR