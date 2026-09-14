Ormoc City modernizes public service access with GCash-Powered Cityzen’s Card

Ormoc City, led by Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez, partners with GCash to launch the Ormoc Cityzen’s Card, advancing digital access to payments, government assistance, and other citizen services

"This partnership with GCash reflects Ormoc City's commitment to building more accessible, inclusive, and future-ready services for our constituents. The Ormoc Cityzen's Card initiative is a step toward a more connected and digitally empowered community," said Ormoc City Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez.

Meanwhile, Vice Mayor Toto Locsin emphasized the importance of partnerships that help improve access to services and support innovation in local governance.

"As Ormoc continues to grow, partnerships that combine technology and public service can help make government programs more accessible to our communities. The launch of the Ormoc Cityzen's Card and the collaboration with GCash support the city's efforts to create more convenient and responsive services for our constituents," he said.

Beyond government services, the partnership also supports growing adoption of digital services in local businesses and communities. GCash will provide GCash Business Solution Kits, including GCash SoundPay devices, and conduct financial literacy sessions for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Piso-Treats activities also gave hands-on experience with Scan to Pay at the Ormoc City Hall, while the GCash Barangay Outpost program will also bring assisted Know Your Customer (KYC) onboarding and account creation closer to communities across the city.

These initiatives are designed to make digital payments and financial services more accessible to more Ormoc Cityzens, while helping local businesses and government offices adopt digital tools.

"We are honored to deepen our partnership with the City Government of Ormoc through this ceremonial MoA signing and the launch of the Ormoc Cityzen's Card. Our goal is to help make digital financial services more relevant, practical, and accessible for every Ormoc Cityzen," shared GCash Vice President and Head of Regional Business Unit Maria Tania Katrina Padilla.

As Ormoc continues to pursue a more digitally enabled future, the partnership with GCash and the launch of the Ormoc Cityzen's Card represent another step toward building a more connected, inclusive, and citizen-centered city where residents can access services, assistance, and digital financial tools more conveniently.