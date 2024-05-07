Over P450-K to boost coffee, cacao processing in Bansalan

The Department of Science and Technology 11 (DOST 11) through the Provincial Science and Technology Office (PSTO) in Davao del Sur recently allocated P459,000 in funding to bolster the coffee and cacao processing industries under the Smart Cities and Communities (SSC) Project in Bansalan.

The funding was formally turned over following an extensive process of project development, which included coordination meetings, community needs assessments, site visits, project presentations, evaluations, and the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement to ensure the project's success and alignment with the needs of Bansalan's coffee and cacao processors.

The initiative will primarily benefit the community of coffee and cacao processors in Barangay Managa, Bansalan by providing essential equipment necessary for enhancing processing capabilities within these industries.

PSTO Davao del Sur will also facilitate technology training, forums, and other capacity-building activities to further empower local stakeholders and ensure sustainable development.

The project will introduce a suite of Science and Technology (S&T) interventions aligned with DOST's Community Empowerment through the Science and Technology program and the DOST Smart Framework.

DOST Davao del Sur Provincial Director Leslie Cancio-Dy said that the initiative funded under the SSC project aims to uplift their industry and equip them with the necessary tools to thrive.

“We are dedicated to leveraging S&T for community development and ensure that agricultural sectors in Davao del Sur continue to thrive in an increasingly competitive market,” she remarked.

The infusion of this funding and technological support is expected to contribute significantly to the growth and competitiveness of Bansalan's coffee and cacao sectors, creating lasting benefits for the community and advancing the overall economic landscape of Davao del Sur. PR