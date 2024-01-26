P1-B Misamis Occidental Medical Center to rise in 2025, first phase expected this year

Misamisnons can soon enjoy improved healthcare facilities and streamlined health services as the one-billion-peso Asenso Misamis Medical Center nears completion in the province’s capital city.

After his recent inspection of the ongoing construction in Oroquieta City, Misamis Occidental Governor Henry Oaminal affirmed that everything is on track for the medical center’s first phase opening this year, while completion of the entire medical center is pegged for 2025.

“We’re working closely with the Provincial Engineer’s Office to regularly monitor this project’s progress,” Oaminal shared.

Assessment rounds of the 500-bed medical facility’s construction site were attended by the governor himself, “to be certain that we can avoid delays, and Misamisnons can benefit from our new medical center as soon as possible,” he added.

According to Oaminal, the medical center is part of his administration’s “ongoing efforts to raise the quality of life of the province’s constituents. This project aims to provide accessible and affordable healthcare services to every Misamisnon.”

The Asenso Misamis Occidental Medical Center is one of the projects among Oaminal’s 5Ms (Misamisnon Magpuyong Malinawon, Malambuon, Malipayon or Misamisnon Live Peacefully, Progressively, and Happily) development thrust for the province. PR