P2.82/kWh decrease in June 2024 residential power rate

A substantial reduction will be experienced by Davao Light and Power Co., Inc. (Davao Light) customers in their bills during the billing period from June 11 to July 11, 2024. This comes after the power utility implements the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC)’s order, Case No. 2024-017 MC, announced on June 13, 2024, which mandates all distribution utilities to collect generation charges from the May billing of the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) on a staggered basis, evenly divided from June 2024 to September 2024.

This resulted in a lower generation charge and subsequently a lower overall power rate this month.

In effect, this reduces Davao Light's overall residential electricity rate by P2.8236 per kilowatt hour (kWh) this June bringing it down to P7.9372/kWh from last month’s P10.7608/kWh. A typical household consuming an average of 200 kWh per month will experience a decrease of P564.72 compared to the previous billing cycle.

“We ask for the understanding of our customers as we implement the recent ERC ruling. In effect, we have lower generation rates for June but from July to September, we expect high generation rates due to the staggered payment of WESM charges,” said Fermin Edillon, Davao Light Reputation Enhancement Department Head.

“To cushion the impact, we continue encouraging our customers to manage their energy consumption to avoid high electricity bills. We reiterate that monthly bills are affected by two factors, power rates and consumption. We can still have lower electricity bills by using electricity wisely,” Edillon advised.

Meanwhile, the ERC-approved distribution charge of Davao Light has not increased since 2013.