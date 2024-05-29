Pag-Ibig Fund honors Foundever™ Philippines as StAr emplower

The Pag-Ibig Fund recently conferred the Pag-Ibig StAR award to Foundever™, a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry. Foundever was granted the honor for being one of the most preferred employers in the NCR North East area.

According to Pag-Ibig officials, Foundever was recognized for its “significant contributions to Pag-Ibig Fund’s continued success”. Furthermore, officials said Foundever had been instrumental in allowing the Pag-Ibig Fund to “reach new milestones and set record highs during the 2nd half of 2023”.

The Pag-Ibig StAR Award is conferred during the annual Pag-Ibig Stockholders’ Accomplishment Report proceedings. In photo is Jen Vargas (5th from left), Foundever HR Director; with her co-awardees.

About Foundever

Foundever™ is a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry. With 170,000 associates across the globe, we’re the team behind the best experiences for +800 of the world’s leading and digital-first brands.

Our innovative CX solutions, technology and expertise are designed to support operational needs for our clients and deliver a seamless experience to customers in the moments that matter.

Supporting +9 million customer conversations every day in +60 languages across 45 countries, Foundever combines global strength and scale with the agile, entrepreneurial approach of our founder-led culture, enabling companies of all sizes and industries to transform their CX. Sitel Group and SYKES are now Foundever.

Get to know us at www.foundever.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.