PAL brings A350-1000 to Davao for rare visit

Philippine Airlines (PAL) will bring its new Airbus A350-1000 to Davao City on Thursday, March 5, 2026 (PR1805/PR1806) marking the first time it deploys its flagship jet to Mindanao as it pushes premium travel and expands its market reach in the region.

Justin Warby, PAL vice president for sales, told business leaders and shoppers at the 16th Davao Mega Trade Sale at Abreeza Ayala Malls last weekend that the aircraft will land in Davao around 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5, before flying back out later in the day.

“We’re very proud of this aircraft,” Warby said. “For plane spotters like me, it’s a huge aircraft. If you’re not busy, you’ll see it fly in and fly out of Davao.”

PAL said it is the first airline in Southeast Asia to operate the A350-1000, positioning the carrier to compete more aggressively in the long-haul and premium travel segments. The airline has branded the aircraft as its new flagship and a symbol of its bid to raise service standards.

The Davao flight is a limited domestic deployment. Warby said the aircraft’s visit to Davao is the only scheduled appearance in the city “that we know of at the moment.” The jet will also operate a Manila-Cebu-Manila service on March 12.

PAL executives view the Mindanao run as both a showcase and a market test, allowing provincial passengers to experience the aircraft’s upgraded cabins without flying overseas.

The A350-1000 features redesigned business class suites with sliding privacy doors and fully flat beds. Each seat offers direct aisle access, multiple charging options, including USB ports and wireless charging docks, and large 4K entertainment screens.

Premium economy passengers receive upgraded seats and enhanced amenities, while economy class travelers get ergonomic seats with four-way headrests, USB charging ports, and personal device holders. The aircraft also offers enhanced onboard connectivity, including Wi-Fi access throughout the cabin.

Warby said the aircraft reflects PAL’s broader strategy to elevate the passenger experience while reinforcing its identity as the country’s flag carrier.

As PAL welcomes the A350-1000 into its fleet, the airline is bent on setting a new standard of comfort for passengers to feel the warmth of the Philippines the moment they step on board. MLSA