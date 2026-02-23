PAL Interclub boosts tourism, trade in Davao

The 77th Philippine Airlines Interclub is doing more than drawing top golfers in Davao City; it’s also giving local tourism and business a timely lift.

Secretary Leo Tereso Magno, chairperson of the Mindanao Development Authority, underscored the economic impact of hosting international players. “Most people who play golf are businessmen. It allows us to show what is available, not only on the tourism side but on the business side,” he said. "This helps our work in Mindanao, in marketing Mindanao to the world."

DOT Davao regional director Tanya Rabat Tan said the event positions Davao as a Mice (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) destination. “Golf tournaments like this showcase Davao’s readiness for large-scale events and highlight our hospitality, accommodations, and facilities,” she said.

For many players, the trip is about more than golf. Leo Padilla of Fil-Am Fairfield South has participated in the Interclub for more than 20 years. “It’s a good tournament. You make friends, camaraderie, and friendship. Here in Davao, I love the fruits — lanzones, mangosteen, and marang,” he said.

Tournament organizers noted a record turnout this year, with 214 teams participating. “There were so many teams that wanted to join, we had to extend it to a five-day tournament,” Resurreccion said.

The event also gives visitors time to explore Davao beyond the fairways, experiencing local culture, cuisine, and attractions — blending sports, business, and tourism in one showcase. MLSA