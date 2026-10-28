PAL launches 24-hour fare sale

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) is offering travelers a 24-hour flash sale on flights to Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Jakarta, with 50 percent off base fares for bookings made on Oct. 28.

The online-exclusive promotion runs from midnight to 11:59 p.m. Philippine time on Oct. 28, 2026. Passengers can book through the PAL website or mobile app using the promo code SEA50OFF.

Discounted fares apply to travel beginning Nov. 4, 2026.

Travelers can explore Bangkok’s iconic temples, bustling markets, and famous street food; enjoy Kuala Lumpur’s modern skyline and diverse culinary scene; or discover Jakarta’s cultural attractions and urban offerings.

PAL said passengers can also enjoy its Filipino service, complimentary meals and baggage allowance on select fares, along with convenient flight schedules.

The 50 percent discount applies to base fares only and excludes taxes, fees, and surcharges. Seats are limited and subject to availability. PR