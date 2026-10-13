PAL named Asia’s Leading Cultural Airline for 2026

Philippine Airlines (PAL) has been named Asia’s Leading Cultural Airline for 2026 at the World Travel Awards, recognizing its efforts to showcase Filipino hospitality, culture, and service to travelers worldwide.

The flag carrier said the award reflects its commitment to delivering an experience rooted in the warmth, sincerity, and care associated with Filipino hospitality.

For 85 years, PAL has built its service around human connection, seeking to make each journey reflect the country’s culture and values.

“Receiving this recognition is a source of pride for Philippine Airlines and for the people who bring the Filipino spirit to life in every part of the journey,” said Atty. Carlos Luis Fernandez, PAL executive vice president and chief operating officer.

“This award reflects the dedication of our employees who bring Filipino warmth to our passengers wherever PAL flies,” he said.

PAL continues to modernize its fleet, upgrade cabin interiors, and strengthen its route network while maintaining the service values that have shaped the airline for more than eight decades.

The airline said it aims to bring the Philippines closer to the world while sharing Filipino hospitality with passengers.

The World Travel Awards recognizes excellence in tourism, hospitality, and aviation. PAL won the Asia’s Leading Cultural Airline category against 12 other nominated airlines.

The awards use online voting involving travel and tourism executives and consumer travel buyers. Votes from verified industry professionals carry double weight, and the organizers internally audit all votes. PR