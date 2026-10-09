PAL offers lower fares to South Korea

Philippine Airlines (PAL) is offering lower-priced Economy Super Saver fares on flights between Manila and Seoul and Busan, giving travelers a more affordable option if they do not need checked baggage.

Roundtrip fares start at US$130, allowing passengers to pay for the services they need while enjoying PAL’s complimentary inflight meals, beverages, and other onboard amenities.

Passengers can add checked baggage later through PAL’s Manage Booking platform, making the fare an option for weekend getaways, short trips and other journeys with lighter luggage.

PAL first introduced Economy Super Saver fares on select international routes across Southeast Asia, Greater China, Hong Kong, Taipei, Japan except Sapporo, and Australia. The airline has since expanded the option to South Korea’s two largest cities.

South Korea remains a key international market for PAL, serving leisure travelers, overseas Filipinos, students, and business passengers.

Travelers can book through PAL’s website, mobile app, hotline, ticket offices, and accredited travel agents.

The fare gives passengers more flexibility to manage travel costs while retaining access to PAL’s onboard services. PR