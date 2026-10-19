PAL offers up to 60% off premium cabin fares

The promotion gives travelers a chance to enjoy more comfortable flights, spacious seating, and priority services at reduced fares for domestic and international trips.

Passengers can get up to 30 percent off international base fares for travel from Nov. 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027, and up to 40 percent off for flights departing April 1, 2027, onward.

For domestic flights, the sale offers up to 40 percent off base fares for travel from Nov. 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027. Discounts increase to up to 60 percent for flights departing April 1, 2027, onward.

Business Class passengers can enjoy exclusive check-in counters, a dedicated immigration lane in Manila, Mabuhay Lounge access, priority boarding, extra legroom, premium dining, and a branded amenity kit. In-flight entertainment and complimentary Wi-Fi are also available on select flights and routes.

Premium Economy passengers can access dedicated check-in counters, priority boarding after Business Class passengers, additional legroom, dedicated cabin crew, a branded amenity kit and enhanced meal selections. Passengers booked in Comfort Class on domestic flights can also access Mabuhay Lounges.

The premium cabin experience can make a difference on mid- and long-haul journeys, with added space, enhanced amenities, and personalized service helping passengers travel in greater comfort.

Passengers can book through the PAL website, mobile app, reservations hotline, ticketing offices, or accredited travel agents. Fares and discounts are subject to availability.

The promotion reinforces PAL's commitment to connecting Filipinos and travelers around the world while delivering the warmth and care associated with Filipino hospitality. PR