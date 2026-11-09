PAL rolls out year-end seat sale

FLAG carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) is offering discounted fares for holiday and early 2027 travel through its year-end seat sale, with discounts of up to 60 percent on domestic flights and 40 percent on international routes.

The promotion runs from Nov. 9 to 15, 2026, and covers travel from Dec. 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027. Passengers can save up to 40 percent on domestic base fares and up to 30 percent on international base fares during this period.

For travel starting April 1, 2027, passengers can get bigger discounts of up to 60 percent on domestic base fares and 40 percent on international base fares.=

The sale covers PAL's domestic and international networks, including popular beach, leisure and cultural destinations in the Philippines, as well as key gateways across Asia, North America, Australia and the Middle East.

PAL said passengers can also enjoy its full-service offerings, including complimentary meals or snacks, baggage allowance on eligible fares, and in-flight entertainment on select flights.

Travelers booking domestic flights can also use zero-percent installment plans through select credit card partners, allowing them to spread out payments while securing their preferred travel dates.

Passengers can book through the PAL website and mobile app, reservations hotline, ticketing offices, or accredited travel agents. All promotional fares are subject to availability.

For more information, visit PAL's year-end seat sale page. PR