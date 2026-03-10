PAL showcases flagship A350-1000 in Davao City

Long known as the economic engine of southern Philippines, Mindanao, with Davao City as its commercial hub, is gaining stronger recognition as a growth market for aviation, tourism, and investment.

The region’s expanding economy and rising passenger demand are drawing increased interest from airlines looking to strengthen operations beyond the country’s traditional gateways.

That momentum was evident on March 5, 2026, when Philippine Airlines brought its flagship Airbus A350-1000 to Francisco Bangoy International Airport, marking the aircraft’s first domestic appearance in Mindanao.

The aircraft entered the airline’s fleet in late 2025 and stands out as the first A350-1000 operated by any airline in Southeast Asia.

The special flight allowed aviation stakeholders, tourism officials, and members of the media to tour the aircraft while highlighting Davao’s growing role as an aviation gateway in the southern Philippines.

“There's a very good reason we're coming back—we wanted to showcase our new aircraft to the Southern Philippines. So here it is today,” said Justin Warby, vice president for sales and distribution of Philippine Airlines, during a familiarization tour.

Warby said the airline deliberately chose Davao for the domestic showcase because of its strategic location and expanding economy.

“Davao sits in a very strategic location for the southern Philippines,” he said. “It continues to grow as a business and tourism hub, and from an airline perspective, that creates opportunities for stronger connectivity and future expansion.”

He added that improving infrastructure and a growing passenger base make Mindanao an increasingly attractive market for aviation investment.

“When we look at the trajectory of Mindanao’s economy, the indicators are very encouraging,” Warby said.

The Airbus A350-1000 represents a key step in Philippine Airlines’ fleet modernization program. Designed primarily for ultra-long-haul routes, particularly flights linking the Philippines to North America, the aircraft carries 382 passengers: 42 Business Class suites, 24 Premium Economy seats, and 316 Economy seats.