PAL to expand fleet, targets higher rating

Richard Nuttall, president of Philippine Airlines, said the country’s flag carrier is expanding its fleet and strengthening customer experience as it pushes for global recognition and higher service standards.

Speaking during the awarding rites of the 77th Philippine Airlines Interclub Golf Tournament on March 6 at the SMX Convention Center Davao, Nuttall highlighted the airline’s performance in 2025 and its growth plans for the year ahead as PAL celebrates its 85th anniversary.

Nuttall said PAL achieved a major milestone in 2025 after ranking No. 1 in the Asia-Pacific region for on-time performance, a result he credited to operational improvements and stronger teamwork across the airline.

The carrier also improved its customer satisfaction metrics, with its Net Promoter Score (NPS), a key measure of passenger loyalty, rising to 48 in 2025, which Nuttall described as a strong result compared with other global airlines.

PAL also earned a four-star airline rating from Airline Passenger Experience Association (Apex), placing the airline near the top tier of global carriers.

“Frankly, we’re not quite satisfied with that,” Nuttall told the audience. “We’re looking for one more star next year.”

The airline expanded its network in 2025 by adding six new destinations while introducing more elements of Filipino culture into its onboard experience. Nuttall cited the airline’s new in-flight safety video — styled as a Filipino “novela” — which has drawn millions of views online.

Looking ahead to 2026, Nuttall said PAL will continue to modernize its fleet with the arrival of more wide-body and narrow-body aircraft.

The airline recently introduced the Airbus A350-1000, its new flagship long-haul jet, and expects five more units of the aircraft to join the fleet in the coming years. PAL will also take delivery of five additional Airbus A320 aircraft to strengthen regional and domestic operations.

As part of its broader service strategy, Nuttall said the airline is also working to enhance the Mabuhay Miles loyalty program while improving onboard food and beverage offerings.

“Our vision going forward is clear,” Nuttall said. “We want to be globally recognized, trusted for our world-class excellence, remembered for heartfelt care, and celebrated for bringing Filipino hospitality to every journey.”

PAL recently showcased the capabilities of its new A350-1000 when it flew the aircraft to Davao City for a special domestic run, allowing passengers in Mindanao to experience the airline’s upgraded cabins and in-flight amenities typically reserved for long-haul routes.

Airline officials said the aircraft represents PAL’s push to compete more strongly in the premium and long-haul travel market, while reinforcing the airline’s identity as the Philippines’ flag carrier.

Nuttall delivered the remarks before golfers, sponsors, and guests gathered to celebrate the country’s longest-running amateur team golf championship, which this year drew 214 teams from the Philippines and overseas. MLSA WITH REPORT FROM GILLIANnE CORINNE GRADO