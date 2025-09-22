Part-time jobs for Dabawenyo seniors

The Davao City Government, through the Public Employment Service Office (PESO) and the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), is inviting senior citizens to apply for part-time jobs under the Special Employment Program for Senior Citizens in partnership with McDonald’s and Jollibee.

The announcement was posted on the Public Employment Service Office Page on September 17, 2025.

Based on the said announcement, qualified senior citizens

will be assigned to work four hours per day. Priority will also be given to applicants who live near branches of the food chains.

Interested senior citizens may submit their application to the nearest City Social Welfare and Development Office District Office where they are members.

They needed to submit their biodata, senior citizen ID or persons with disability ID, and a medical Certificate with a declaration of "Fit to Work" from the Health Center.

"First come, first served basis kini nga oportunidad — limitado pa ang available nga trabaho sa pagkakaron (This opportunity is on a first come, first served basis, the slots are limited as of the moment)," the statement reads. CIO